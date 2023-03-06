2.5” Pico ITX SBC based on Elkhart Lake processors

2.5” Pico ITX SBC based on Elkhart Lake processorsMar 5, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 146 views
Last week, Avalue launched the EPX-EHLP Single Board Computer equipped with Celeron/Atom SoC BGA processors. The EPX-EHLP features I/O peripherals such as 2x Stacked DPs ports, 2x 2.5 GbE LAN ports and flexible expansion slots.
Currently, the EPX-EHLP can be ordered with the following low-power Intel processors:
- x6211E — 2C/2T, 1.30 GHz – 3.00 GHz, (6W TDP), 1.5M L2 Cache; Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen Processors (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution units
- x6413E — 4C/4T, 1.50 GHz – 3.00 GHz, (9W TDP), 1.5M L2 Cache; Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen Processors (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution units
- Celeron-J6412 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen (up to 800 MHz)
- Celeron-J6413 — 4C/4T, 1.80 – 3.0 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen (up to 800 MHz)