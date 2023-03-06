All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

2.5” Pico ITX SBC based on Elkhart Lake processors

Mar 5, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 146 views

Last week, Avalue launched the EPX-EHLP Single Board Computer equipped with Celeron/Atom SoC BGA processors. The EPX-EHLP features I/O peripherals such as 2x Stacked DPs ports, 2x 2.5 GbE LAN ports and flexible expansion slots.

Currently, the EPX-EHLP can be ordered with the following low-power Intel processors:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • x6211E2C/2T, 1.30 GHz – 3.00 GHz, (6W TDP), 1.5M L2 Cache; Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen Processors (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution units 
  • x6413E4C/4T, 1.50 GHz – 3.00 GHz, (9W TDP), 1.5M L2 Cache; Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen Processors (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution units 
  • Celeron-J6412 —  4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen (up to 800 MHz)
  • Celeron-J6413 —  4C/4T, 1.80 – 3.0 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics  for 10th Gen (up to 800 MHz)


Elkhart Lake system diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The product announcement mentions that this SBC supports Pentium processors, but the product page doesn’t specify the processor models. The board supports up to 32GB DDR4 RAM @2666MHz; additionally, only the Atom x6000 Series processors support In-Band ECC (IBECC).


EPX-EHLP front view (left) and bottom view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The EPX-EHLP includes one M.2 B-Key for SATA/PCIe/USB and one M.2 E-Key for a Wi-Fi module. The dual deck DP supports resolutions up to 4096 x [email protected] Hz while the LVDS port supports up to 1366 x 768 resolution.


EPX-EHLP top view (left) and side view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the EPX-EHLP include:

  • Memory:
    • 1x 260-pin DDR4 2666MHz SO-DIMM
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x Dual Deck DP
    • 1x 18/24 bits LVDS
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports 
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 B-Key
    • 1x M.2 E-Key
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 2.0 port
    • 1x Dual stack USB 3.1 Gen 2.0
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x 4-bit GPIO
    • 1x RS232
    • 1x RS232/422/485
  • Other Features:
    • WDT
    • Temperature & Voltage Monitoring System w/ Auto Throttling control 
    • RTC
    • AMI 256 Mbit SPI BIOS
  • Power:
    • 12V (via AT/ATX)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C (Elkhart Lake J Series)
    • -20°C to 60°C (Elkhart Lake Atom Series)
  • Mechanical:
    • 100 x 72mm
    • 0.66lbs

Further information

Avalue didn’t provide information about pricing or availability. Refer to the EPX-EHLP product page for more information.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...