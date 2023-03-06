2.5” Pico ITX SBC based on Elkhart Lake processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Last week, Avalue launched the EPX-EHLP Single Board Computer equipped with Celeron/Atom SoC BGA processors. The EPX-EHLP features I/O peripherals such as 2x Stacked DPs ports, 2x 2.5 GbE LAN ports and flexible expansion slots.

Currently, the EPX-EHLP can be ordered with the following low-power Intel processors:

