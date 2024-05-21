All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
AAEON Presents the World’s Smallest Edge PC with Embedded Intel Core CPUs

May 20, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 114 views

AAEON unveils the de next-TGU8-EZBOX, described as the smallest edge PC in the world equipped with an Intel Core CPU. This latest innovation in the de next series combines top-tier performance with an ultra-compact design, making it ideal for edge computing and IoT gateway applications in constrained spaces.

The TGU8-EZBOX utilizes onboard 11th Gen Intel Core processors, which are available in i3, i5, and i7 variants, supporting diverse performance needs.

  • i7-1185G7E — 4C/8T, 1.80GHz – 4.40 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 12M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
  • i5-1145G7E — 4C/8T, 1.50GHz – 4.10 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 8M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
  • i3-1115G4E — 2C/4T, 2.20GHz – 3.90 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 6M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)

de next-TGU8-EZBOX Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

This system supports 16GB of onboard LPDDR4x memory, enhancing its capacity for handling high bandwidth and efficient data processing tasks.

Connectivity  options include two LAN ports capable of 2.5GbE and GbE speeds, along with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and an HDMI 1.4b port supporting up to 3840 x 2160 @30Hz resolution .

The system also includes an M.2 2280 M-Key slot, supporting PCIe 4.0, which provides significant expansion potential particularly useful in applications requiring quick data access.

de next Ecosystem
(click image to enlarge)

Compatibility with operating systems such as Windows 10 and Ubuntu 20.04.4 enables the TGU8-EZBOX to integrate seamlessly into existing IT infrastructures. Despite its small size, the system maintains a degree of expandability through a range of compatible expansion modules that cater to additional functionalities such as AI acceleration and enhanced connectivity options.

The device is available with an active cooler or a heatsink for fanless heat dissipation. This design offers quieter operation and reduced dust ingress, features that are beneficial in both digital signage and industrial settings according to the company.

de next-TGU8-EZBOX Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the next-TGU8-EZBOX’s include:

  • Memory:
    • Onboard LPDDR4x 3733 (up to 16GB)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 1.4b
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5GbE port
    • 1x GbE port
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe 4.0 [x2])
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2
  • Other Features:
    • 4-Pin Smart Fan (w/ Cooler version only)
    • fTPM
    • WoL
  • Power:
    • 12V DC (DC Jack connector)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 80°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 95.5 x 69.5 x 45.4mm (w/ Cooler)
    • 95.5 x 69.5 x 42.5mm (w/ Heatsink)

Further information

The de next-TGU8-EZBOX is available in three configurations on the AAEON online shop: the i3 model priced at $942.00, the i5 model for $1,209.00, and the i7 model at $1,442.00. Refer to the official product announcement for more details.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

