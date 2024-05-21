AAEON Presents the World’s Smallest Edge PC with Embedded Intel Core CPUs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

AAEON unveils the de next-TGU8-EZBOX, described as the smallest edge PC in the world equipped with an Intel Core CPU. This latest innovation in the de next series combines top-tier performance with an ultra-compact design, making it ideal for edge computing and IoT gateway applications in constrained spaces.

The TGU8-EZBOX utilizes onboard 11th Gen Intel Core processors, which are available in i3, i5, and i7 variants, supporting diverse performance needs.

