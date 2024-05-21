AAEON Presents the World’s Smallest Edge PC with Embedded Intel Core CPUs

AAEON Presents the World’s Smallest Edge PC with Embedded Intel Core CPUsMay 20, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 114 views
AAEON unveils the de next-TGU8-EZBOX, described as the smallest edge PC in the world equipped with an Intel Core CPU. This latest innovation in the de next series combines top-tier performance with an ultra-compact design, making it ideal for edge computing and IoT gateway applications in constrained spaces.
The TGU8-EZBOX utilizes onboard 11th Gen Intel Core processors, which are available in i3, i5, and i7 variants, supporting diverse performance needs.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- i7-1185G7E — 4C/8T, 1.80GHz – 4.40 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 12M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
- i5-1145G7E — 4C/8T, 1.50GHz – 4.10 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 8M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
- i3-1115G4E — 2C/4T, 2.20GHz – 3.90 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 6M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)