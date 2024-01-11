All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Quectel and Morse Micro Launch First Wi-Fi HaLow Module with CE and FCC Certifications

Jan 10, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 104 views

Quectel and Morse Micro have launched the first Wi-Fi HaLow module, the Quectel FGH100M, achieving both CE and FCC certifications. These certifications, backed by Morse Micro’s MM6108 SoC, confirm the module’s strict adherence to top safety and environmental standards in both regions.

This certification allows the Wi-Fi HaLow protocol to expand its global presence across diverse IoT applications worldwide. This achievement underscores its readiness for the global market and reinforces its status as a prominent communications standard.

The Wi-Fi HaLow module is purpose-built for extended range and reduced power consumption, making it ideal for a wide array of IoT applications, including smart homes, industrial automation, agricultural technology, and more. With these certifications, Quectel and Morse Micro are set to lead the way in long-range, low-power IoT connectivity, offering top-notch Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow solutions that cater to the demands of today’s interconnected world.

Functioning within the sub-GHz frequency spectrum, the Wi-Fi HaLow 802.11ah standard was specifically engineered for IoT applications. It delivers a well-balanced package of extended reach, energy efficiency, prolonged battery longevity for wireless devices, exceptional barrier-penetrating capabilities, ample network capacity, advanced security enhancements, and seamless integration with existing Wi-Fi technology.

Quectel states that they prioritize their IoT modules’ security, following industry best practices and standards from product design to firmware development. They conduct third-party security testing, generate SBOMs, VEX files, and analyze firmware binaries for proactive vulnerability management.


The company offers a diverse range of antennas for the FGH100M Wi-Fi HaLow module, including the YCIS001AA, YCIS002AA, YCIS003AA, YFNP017WWA, YPCS002BA, YMCP003AA, YEIN002AA, YECN028AA, and YECW000N1A

As an illustration, here are the specifications for a few of the mentioned modules:

YFNP017WWA: A versatile SMD antenna operating at frequencies of 868MHz, 915MHz, and 790–960MHz. It boasts an exceptional peak efficiency rating of 70.65% and meets RoHS and REACH compliance standards, making it an environmentally-friendly choice suitable for various applications.

YMCP003AA: Designed specifically for NB-IoT applications on bands B5/B8/B18/B19/B20/B25, this metal shrapnel antenna operates efficiently in the 790-960MHz frequency range. It attaches securely to the device’s PCB using a conventional metal shrapnel antenna reflow process. Its high efficiency and compatibility with NB-IoT frequency bands make it an excellent choice for various wireless communication devices.

YECN028AA: This external 5G/NTN antenna covers 5G NR Sub-6GHz frequency bands and is also compatible with 4G/3G/2G/LPWA bands and NTN bands. Boasting high efficiency and gain, it serves as an ideal omni-directional antenna solution for ensuring high-speed data transmission. Its versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of wireless communication devices, including access points, routers, outdoor equipment, real-time monitoring devices, and more.

Further information

For more information, refer to the Morse Micro press release.

