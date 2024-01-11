Quectel and Morse Micro Launch First Wi-Fi HaLow Module with CE and FCC Certifications

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Quectel and Morse Micro have launched the first Wi-Fi HaLow module, the Quectel FGH100M, achieving both CE and FCC certifications. These certifications, backed by Morse Micro’s MM6108 SoC, confirm the module’s strict adherence to top safety and environmental standards in both regions.

This certification allows the Wi-Fi HaLow protocol to expand its global presence across diverse IoT applications worldwide. This achievement underscores its readiness for the global market and reinforces its status as a prominent communications standard.