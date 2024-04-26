Olimex ESP32-POE2: A Versatile Open Source Hardware PoE IoT Board

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Introducing the ESP32-POE2 by Olimex, an evolution of the ESP32-POE board, designed to meet the demands of IoT applications. This iteration boasts enhanced power delivery capabilities, with the ability to provide up to 25W of power to external circuits via Power over Ethernet connections.

Key features of the ESP32-POE2 include the ESP32-WROOM-32 module for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, along with an energy-efficient design with minimal power consumption of 200uA in deep sleep mode. The board also features an integrated Ethernet interface supporting 100Mb speeds and IEEE 802.3 PoE standards.