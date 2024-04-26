All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Olimex ESP32-POE2: A Versatile Open Source Hardware PoE IoT Board

Apr 25, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 143 views

Introducing the ESP32-POE2 by Olimex, an evolution of the ESP32-POE board, designed to meet the demands of IoT applications. This iteration boasts enhanced power delivery capabilities, with the ability to provide up to 25W of power to external circuits via Power over Ethernet connections.

Key features of the ESP32-POE2 include the ESP32-WROOM-32 module for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, along with an energy-efficient design with minimal power consumption of 200uA in deep sleep mode. The board also features an integrated Ethernet interface supporting 100Mb speeds and IEEE 802.3 PoE standards.

ESP32-POE2 top & bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

Additional features include a USB-C connector for power input and ESP32 programming, a MicroSD card slot operating in 1-bit mode for expanded storage capabilities, and a built-in LiPo battery charger with connector for portable applications. Monitoring pins for battery level and external power supply detection enhance system monitoring and management.

Users have the flexibility to select between 24V/0.75A or 12V/1.5A power options, along with a +5V/1.5A output for external circuits, catering to diverse project requirements.

ESP32-POE2 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Furthermore, the ESP32-POE2 comes with broad support across popular development platforms, including Espressif SDK, MicroPython, ESPHome, PlatformIO, and Arduino, ensuring compatibility and flexibility for diverse project requirements.

Designed using KiCad, the board boasts open-source resources, with all design files readily available on GitHub.

Further information

The ESP32-POE2 is currently available for €20.95 on the Olimex website.

