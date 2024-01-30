Olimex Launches ESP32 Boards with PoE and Open-Source Hardware

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Today, Olimex introduced two Open Source Hardware boards featuring the ESP32 microcontroller by Espressif Systems. These versatile board variants offer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, Power-Over-Ethernet support, and an optional 16MB of Flash storage.

The heart of the ESP32-POE-ISO is the ESP32-WROOM-32 module, providing both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. There are also variants available with external antennas (ESP32-POE-ISO-EA) for improved signal reception.

Additionally, it boasts a 100Mb Ethernet interface with IEEE 802.3-compliant PoE support, thanks to the TPS2375PW chip. This enables the board to draw power from the Ethernet cable, simplifying its power management.