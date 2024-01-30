All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Olimex Launches ESP32 Boards with PoE and Open-Source Hardware

Jan 29, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 217 views

Today, Olimex introduced two Open Source Hardware boards featuring the ESP32 microcontroller by Espressif Systems. These versatile board variants offer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, Power-Over-Ethernet support, and an optional 16MB of Flash storage.

The heart of the ESP32-POE-ISO is the ESP32-WROOM-32 module, providing both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. There are also variants available with external antennas (ESP32-POE-ISO-EA) for improved signal reception.

Additionally, it boasts a 100Mb Ethernet interface with IEEE 802.3-compliant PoE support, thanks to the TPS2375PW chip. This enables the board to draw power from the Ethernet cable, simplifying its power management.

ESP32-POE-ISO top & bottom
(click image to enlarge)

Other interfaces included are a Micro USB connector for ESP32 programming, a MicroSD card slot, LiPo battery charger with a connector, external power supply detection pin, and a DC-DC converter providing 5V/400mA output. It also has a user button, a reset button and a UEXT connector for sensors or additional Olimex modules

The PoE feature on the ESP32-POE-ISO requires a minimum of 37V DC to operate successfully, making it compatible with standard PoE setups, with the recommended voltage for the Ethernet input being 48V DC, and a minimum of around 37V DC. It can also safely receive power from both USB and PoE sources simultaneously.

 
ESP32-POE interfaces & pinout
(click images to enlarge)

The ESP32-POE-ISO includes an isolated DC-DC converter supplying up to 2W of power, with 400mA at 5V available. This encompasses 100mA reserved for battery charging (if no battery is connected) and 100mA for the ESP32, leaving 200mA at 5V for additional circuits. This, along with its low-power design (down to 200uA in deep sleep mode), makes it perfect for battery-powered applications.

For projects that require extreme temperature tolerance, the board is available in industrial-grade variants (ESP32-POE-ISO-IND and ESP32-POE-ISO-EA-IND) capable of operating in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +85°C. The documentation for these boards can be found on the Olimex GitHub repository.

ESP32-POE bottom &  top view
(click images to enlarge)

For detailed technical information and Arduino IDE setup instructions, refer to the DFRobot Wiki pages.

Specifications listed for the ESP32-POE-ISO include:

  • Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • Ethernet 100Mb interface w/ IEEE 802.3 PoE support
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x User LED
    • 1x UEXT connector
  • USB:
    • 1x Micro USB port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button
  • Operating Temperature:
    • DC-DC converter w/ 3A@5A output
    • LiPo battery charger & connector
    • -40°C to 85°C (optional)
  • Dimensions:
    • 98 x 28mm

Further information

The ESP32-POE-ISO with 16MB is priced at €25.95 on the Olimex online store, while the ESP32-POE, which shares similar features but lacks galvanic isolation, is listed at €18.95. For more options and details, visit their respective product pages.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

