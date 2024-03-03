All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

ePulse Feather C6: A RISC-V Powered Board with Advanced Zigbee, Thread, and BLE Connectivity

Mar 3, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 134 views

The ePulse Feather C6 by ThingPulse distinguishes itself in the ESP32-C6 development board category, supporting an array of communication protocols including Wi-Fi, BLE, Zigbee, Thread, and Matter. Its low power consumption and flexible power input make it suitable for a wide range of IoT applications.

At its core, the ePulse Feather C6 features the ESP32-C6-MINI-1-N4 module, built around the ESP32-C6H4 microcontroller. This setup includes a 32-bit RISC-V single-core processor that can reach up to 160 MHz, backed by 320 KB of ROM, 512 KB of high-performance SRAM, and 16 KB of low-power SRAM, along with 4 MB of integrated flash memory.

For wireless communications, the ESP32-C6-MINI-1-N4 module supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5 (LE), Zigbee 3.0, and Thread 1.3 (802.15.4), enhanced by an onboard antenna for robust wireless connectivity.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



ePulse Feather C6 top & bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

Programming is facilitated through the ESP32-C6’s internal UART, linking the USB-C data lines to pins 12 and 13. The board’s versatility is further amplified by its 20 accessible I/O pins, including ADC, I2C, and UART.

A standout feature is the board’s energy efficiency, particularly in deep sleep mode, making it ideal for battery-reliant projects. The integrated LiPo charging circuit and MAX17048 fuel gauge chip allow for precise battery management. Detailed battery voltage and state of charge trends are illustrated in the provided charts.


ePulse Feather C6 battery measurements
(click image to enlarge)

Compliant with the Adafruit Feather form factor, the ePulse Feather C6 measures 50.8 x 24.4mm for the PCB, extending to 57.4 x 24.4mm with the inclusion of the ESP32 module and USB-C. This design is optimized for breadboard use and prototyping, ensuring optimal signal integrity. See the ThingPulse GitHub for more technical documentation.


ePulse Feather C6 pinout
(click image to enlarge)

Further Information

The ePulse Feather C6 is available at $14.95 on the ThingPulse online store, offering immediate shipping or the option for backordering.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...