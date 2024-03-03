ePulse Feather C6: A RISC-V Powered Board with Advanced Zigbee, Thread, and BLE Connectivity

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The ePulse Feather C6 by ThingPulse distinguishes itself in the ESP32-C6 development board category, supporting an array of communication protocols including Wi-Fi, BLE, Zigbee, Thread, and Matter. Its low power consumption and flexible power input make it suitable for a wide range of IoT applications.

At its core, the ePulse Feather C6 features the ESP32-C6-MINI-1-N4 module, built around the ESP32-C6H4 microcontroller. This setup includes a 32-bit RISC-V single-core processor that can reach up to 160 MHz, backed by 320 KB of ROM, 512 KB of high-performance SRAM, and 16 KB of low-power SRAM, along with 4 MB of integrated flash memory.

For wireless communications, the ESP32-C6-MINI-1-N4 module supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5 (LE), Zigbee 3.0, and Thread 1.3 (802.15.4), enhanced by an onboard antenna for robust wireless connectivity.