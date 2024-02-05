Introducing the MaTouch ESP32-S3 SPI IPS 2.8″ with Camera OV3660 by Makerfabs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Makerfabs has expanded its product lineup with the introduction of the MaTouch ESP32-S3 SPI IPS 2.8″ module, featuring the OV3660 Camera. This Makerfabs module is designed for smart applications like remote monitoring and facial recognition, offering compact dimensions and flexible storage options.

The module is equipped with the ESP32-S3 controller, providing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It comes with 16MB of Flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM for smooth operation and ample space for applications. Additionally, the module has an onboard MicroSD card slot for integrated storage.