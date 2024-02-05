All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Introducing the MaTouch ESP32-S3 SPI IPS 2.8″ with Camera OV3660 by Makerfabs

Feb 4, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 26 views

Makerfabs has expanded its product lineup with the introduction of the MaTouch ESP32-S3 SPI IPS 2.8″ module, featuring the OV3660 Camera. This Makerfabs module is designed for smart applications like remote monitoring and facial recognition, offering compact dimensions and flexible storage options.

The module is equipped with the ESP32-S3 controller, providing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It comes with 16MB of Flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM for smooth operation and ample space for applications. Additionally, the module has an onboard MicroSD card slot for integrated storage.

ESP32-S3 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

One of the module’s key features is its 2.8-inch LCD with a resolution of 320×240, driven by the ST7789V driver via an SPI interface. It also includes a 5-point capacitive touch panel for user interaction, operated by the GT911 driver using I2C communication.

ESP32-S3 SPI IPS 2.8″ w/ OV3660 interfaces & pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The module’s OV3660 camera, with 3 million pixels (3MP), captures high-resolution images and videos up to 2048 x 1536, making it ideal for detailed visual applications like facial recognition. It supports multiple output formats, including 8-/10-bit RAW, RGB, and YCbCr, and features a rolling shutter with a pixel size of 1.4um x 1.4um.

MaTouch ESP32-S3 SPI IPS 2.8″ w/ Camera OV3660
(click image to enlarge)

Designed to operate in a wide temperature range, from -40℃ to +85℃, this module can handle various environmental conditions. It offers Arduino compatibility for ease of use in different projects and supports USB to UART (CH340K chip) and native USB interfaces. The device can be powered via its USB Type-C port. Further technical documentation can be found on the company’s Wiki pages.

Further information

As a limited-time offer, Makerfabs is currently selling this ESP32-based module for $22.78, reduced from its regular price of $26.80. Refer to Makerfabs’ Twitter for a short demo of this product.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...