Router boards combine WiFi-6 and GbE with PoE

Wallys unveiled two Linux-driven router SBCs with a 1GHz Qualcomm IPQ6010. The “DR6018 V4” offers WiFi-6, 5G, 2.5GbE, and 4x GbE, including one with PoE. The “DR6018-S V02” has GbE, GbE with PoE, and WiFi-6, and also supports the 1.8GHz IPQ6000 and IPQ6018.



Wallys (or Wally’s) Communications has delivered two new variations on its DR6018 router board from 2020. Both the DR6018 V4 and DR6018-S V02 offer the 1GHz, quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ6010, which is a slower version of the 1.8GHz IPQ6018 on the DR6018. The DR6018-S V02 also offers an option for the IPQ6018, as well as a similar, 1.8GHz, quad -A53 IPQ6000, which we have seen on Wallys’ DR6000 and similar Compex CP03 mesh router board. The IPQ6000 is also available on 8devices Mango module and Mango-DVK dev kit.







DR6018 V4, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



All these router-oriented processors and boards run OpenWrt Linux and offer built-in support for 802.11a/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6). The Wallys and Compex boards are closely based on Qualcomm reference board designs. Earlier this year, Wallys announced a DR8072A board based on a 2.2GHz, quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ8072A with WiFi-6, 4x GbE, 2x 2.5GbE, 2x USB 3.0, and a mini-PCIe slot.



DR6018 V4

The DR6018 V4, which is perhaps misnamed considering it is based on an IPQ6010, is equipped with 1GB DDR3L, 256MB NAND flash, and 32MB NOR flash. The board ships with 2×2 antennas for 802.11ax for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz channels and offers Dynamic Frequency Selection (DFS) support.







DR6018 V4 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



There are dual M.2 sockets that support a Quectel QCN9074 WiFi-6 module and a Quectel RM500Q-GL 5G cellular module, respectively. Dual SIM card slots are available and an optional Bluetooth BLE 4.2 radio is deployed separately.

The 185 x 116mm DR6018 V4 provides a 2.5GbE port plus 4x GbE ports, one of which supports 24-48V passive/active Power-over-Ethernet per 802.3bt. Other features include a USB 2.0 port, microSD slot, 24V DC jack, reset button, and LED header.



DR6018-S V02

The 125 x 105 x 20mm DR6018-S V02 combines your choice of IPQ6010, IPQ6018, or IPQ6000 with 1GB DDRL3L, 256MB NAND, and 8MB NOR flash. The board offers the same M.2 slot designed for a Quectel QCN9074 WiFi-6 module as the DR6018 V4 and provides the same antennas and DFS support. There is no M.2 for 5G cellular, however.







DR6018-S V02 and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The DR6018-S V02 is equipped with a standard GbE port and a GbE port with the same PoE that is offered by the DR6018 V4. A USB 3.0 port, microSD slot, and GPS chip are all optional, along with standard serial and LED headers. Like the PoE module, the DC jack provides 24-48VDC input. Like the DR6018 V4, there is a heatsink on the back.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the DR6018 V4 or DR6018-S V02. More information may be found on the DR6018 V4 and DR6018-S V02 product pages.