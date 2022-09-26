ESP32 based board targets smart home applications

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The RelayFi is a soon to be launched board featuring an ESP32-WROOM SoC and 4 channel relays to control up to 4 high-voltage devices. The RelayFi is also compatible with Alexa, Google assistant and other single board computers.

The RelayFi seems to feature the ESP32-WROOM-32D module which is enabled with 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The module also features a low-power coprocessor which can be used instead of the CPU to save power.