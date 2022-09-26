All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ESP32 based board targets smart home applications

Sep 25, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 474 views

The RelayFi is a soon to be launched board featuring an ESP32-WROOM SoC and 4 channel relays to control up to 4 high-voltage devices. The RelayFi is also compatible with Alexa, Google assistant and other single board computers. 

The RelayFi seems to feature the ESP32-WROOM-32D module which is enabled with 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The module also features a low-power coprocessor which can be used instead of the CPU to save power. 

RelayFi board
(click image to enlarge)

As seen below, the board offers 4 screw terminals to connect high-voltage devices such as appliances, garage doors, etc. For circuitry protection, the RelayFi integrates 4 EL817C optocouplers and Relay status indicators.


RelayFi board layout
(click image to enlarge)

CoreData Global has populated GitHub repository, but they will add additional documentation in the near future. The company mentioned they will provide examples interfacing the board with Alexa, Google assistant, TASMOTA, ESP Rainmaker, etc. 


RelayFi board features
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the RelayFi include:

  • Processor System:
    • ESP32-WROOM-32D, (80MHz – 240MHz CPU clock frequency)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 520KB SRAM (on-chip)
    • 448KB ROM (on-chip)
    • 32Mbits SPI flash
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (up to 150 Mbps)
    • BLE 4.2
  • USB:
    • 1x Micro USB
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x I2C connector
    • 1x Reset button
    • 4x Relay status indicators
    • Relay selection jumpers
  • Other Features:
    • 4x Relays
    • 4x Optoisolators (EL817C)
    • Screw terminals 

 Further information

According to a representative from CoreData Global, the RelayFi will cost ~$24.99 and it will be launched around September 29 on Kickstarter.com

