2.5” Pico-ITX SBC is equipped with MediaTek Genio 1200 and supports ROS2

A few weeks ago, Advantech released a compact single board computer built on the MediaTek Genio 1200 Octa-core processor with a 4.8 TOPs AI processing unit (APU). The SBC also supports Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity for demanding IoT applications.

The RSB-3810 Pico-ITX is powered by the high-performing MediaTek Genio 1200 processor with TSMC N6 process (6nm-class).

