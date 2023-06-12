All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
2.5” Pico-ITX SBC is equipped with MediaTek Genio 1200 and supports ROS2

Jun 12, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 79 views

A few weeks ago, Advantech released a compact single board computer built on the MediaTek Genio 1200 Octa-core processor with a 4.8 TOPs AI processing unit (APU). The SBC also supports Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity for demanding IoT applications.

The RSB-3810 Pico-ITX is powered by the high-performing MediaTek Genio 1200 processor with TSMC N6 process (6nm-class). 

  • MediaTek Genio 1200Quad-core Arm Cortex-A78; Quad-core Arm Cortex A55; Arm Mali-G57 GPU; MediaTek AI Processor (dual core); HiFi 4 Audio DSP


According to the datasheet, the board can only be ordered with 8GB of LPDDR4 memory data. In terms of storage, the RSB-3810 Pico-ITX offers up to 32GB of eMMC flash for the operating system and an 8MB SPI NOR flash for board information. 

The SBC supports HDMI 2.0, allowing for 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps). Additionally, it offers a dual-channel LVDS interface, providing options for display connectivity.


The board supports multiple operating systems, including Ubuntu, Yocto Linux, and Android, providing flexibility for different application requirements. Moreover, the company states the following: “As for robotics development, the RSB-3810 is designed to facilitate seamless integration with the ROS2 Suite. This comprehensive software package, built on Advantech’s AIM-Linux embedded software, is specifically tailored to support Robot Operating System (ROS) environments.”

 
The RSB-3810 Pico-ITX is designed to operate under diverse environmental conditions, with an operational temperature range of 0 to 60 °C (-40 to 85 °C for extended temperature models) and 5% to 95% non-condensing relative humidity.

Specifications listed for the RSB-3810 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB LPDDR4 4000 MT/s
    • 32GB eMMC
    • 8MB SPI NOR Flash
    • 1x Micro SD Socket
  • Connectivity:
    • MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.2 Combo
    • MediaTek 5G
    • 2x 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet ports w/ TSN support (Realtek RTL8153)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0 (4K60)
    • 1x Dual-channel LVDS
    • Mic-in, Line-Out
  • Camera:
    • 3x 4-Lane MIPI CSI-2
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2230 Key E slot 
    • 1x M.2 3052 Key B slot
    • 1x Nano SIM slot
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x 4-wires RS-232/422/485 (by pin header + COM debug console)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB 3.0 
  • Other Features:
    • WDT, RTC
    • TPM 2.0 (ST33HTPH2E32AHB8)
  • Power:
    • 12V DC (lockable DC Jack (default) or 2-pin connector)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0 to 60 °C
    • -40 to 85 °C
  • Certifications
    • CE/FCC Class B
  • Mechanical:
    • 100 x 72 x 19 mm

Further information

Advantech didn’t provide details about the cost of the RSB-3810, but it’s already available. The product page can be found here.

