2.5” Pico-ITX SBC is equipped with MediaTek Genio 1200 and supports ROS2

2.5” Pico-ITX SBC is equipped with MediaTek Genio 1200 and supports ROS2Jun 12, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 79 views
A few weeks ago, Advantech released a compact single board computer built on the MediaTek Genio 1200 Octa-core processor with a 4.8 TOPs AI processing unit (APU). The SBC also supports Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity for demanding IoT applications.
The RSB-3810 Pico-ITX is powered by the high-performing MediaTek Genio 1200 processor with TSMC N6 process (6nm-class).
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- MediaTek Genio 1200 – Quad-core Arm Cortex-A78; Quad-core Arm Cortex A55; Arm Mali-G57 GPU; MediaTek AI Processor (dual core); HiFi 4 Audio DSP