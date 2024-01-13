SparkFun, Digi International Launch XBee Tools for Cellular IoT Integration

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SparkFun has partnered with Digi International to launch a new line of development boards, merging the Digi XBee module with SparkFun’s Qwiic connect ecosystem. Additionally, they have introduced a comprehensive kit aimed at both hobbyists and professional developers for integrating cellular IoT technology into their projects.

The core components of the SparkFun Digi Xbee Kit are as follows:

SparkFun Digi XBee Development Board: This is the core of the Digi XBee Kit, designed for prototyping with a variety of Digi XBee modules, including the Digi XBee 3 Low-Power LTE-M/NB-IoT and Digi XBee RR. This board is versatile, offering extensive access to XBee’s pins and supporting multiple cellular networks, along with GNSS capabilities.

Key features include a Digi XBee 3 micro socket, configurable via XCTU or AT command, an AP63203 Buck converter for power efficiency, an FT231XS USB to UART bridge, a Qwiic connector for easy peripheral connection, and a 2-pin JST connector for LiPo batteries. Its ability to handle up to 6V supply voltage, coupled with 3 indicator LEDs, reset, and D0 buttons, make it a flexible and powerful tool for diverse IoT projects.