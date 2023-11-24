EDATEC’s AI Cameras powered by Raspberry Pi CM4

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

EDATEC’s CM4 AI Camera series, comprising the ED-AIC2000 and ED-AIC2100 models are designed to target an extensive range of applications, from barcode scanning to AI-based defect detection for industrial settings.

Both models are powered by the Broadcom BCM2711, a robust quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC clocked at 1.5GHz. Storage options are versatile, with 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB eMMC variants available, catering to different data requirements.