EDATEC’s AI Cameras powered by Raspberry Pi CM4

Nov 23, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 96 views

EDATEC’s CM4 AI Camera series, comprising the ED-AIC2000 and ED-AIC2100 models are designed to target an extensive range of applications, from barcode scanning to AI-based defect detection for industrial settings.

Both models are powered by the Broadcom BCM2711, a robust quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC clocked at 1.5GHz. Storage options are versatile, with 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB eMMC variants available, catering to different data requirements.


CM4 AI System Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

At the heart of these cameras lies a high-resolution 2.0MP monochrome image sensor with a global shutter, capable of capturing 2 million pixels, with an optional upgrade to 2.3 million pixels.

This sensor achieves up to 70 FPS sampling rate, enabling ultra-fast image acquisition crucial in dynamic industrial environments. Optional polarizer accessories are available in half or full configurations.

 

 
Dimensions and Ordering Configurations
(click images to enlarge)

The ED-AIC2100 model extends this capability with optional liquid module zoom, supporting a variety of C-Mount lenses. This flexibility allows for precise focus adjustments and versatility in various imaging applications.

Performance-wise, these cameras feature a monochrome 2.0MP global shutter image sensor with an acquisition rate of up to 60 FPS. The electronic liquid lens and fixed focal length lens, along with LED partitioned control and polarizer accessories, contribute to its versatility.

 
EDATEC CM4 AI Camera FoV
(click images to enlarge)

Running on Raspberry Pi OS (64-bit), these cameras come pre-installed with OpenCV, QT, and Python, making them ready for various machine vision tasks right out of the box. They support YOLO V5 and V8 for AI applications and can integrate with a wide range of third-party Machine Vision Libraries like Halcon ArmV8 and Aurora Vision.

EDATEC indicates that these cameras are designed for diverse industrial applications, including fixed industrial barcode scanning, precise object location, accurate measurement, Optical Character Recognition and advanced AI capabilities for object detection, object segmentation, and defect detection.

Specifications listed for the EDATEC CM4 AI Camera include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4
    • Up to 32GB eMMC
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 4x opto-isolated GPIOs
    • 1x RS232
    • 1x Ethernet port (8-pin M12 port)
  • Other Features:
    • Status LEDs, Power LED, Fault LED,
    • Good Read LED, Ethernet Status LED
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 45℃
  • Power:
    • 10 to 30 VDC
    • 30W (Max)
  • Certifications:
    • FCC, CE
  • Mechanical:
    • 70 x 54 x 50mm
    • 150 g 
    • Industrial Aluminum Housing

Further information

EDATEC didn’t release pricing details about the CM4 AI Camera, refer to the product page here.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

