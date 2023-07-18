Arduino launches Nano ESP32 board for $20.00

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Arduino announced yesterday a new development board from the Nano family. The Nano ESP32 integrates a u-blox NORA-W106 (Espressif ESP32-S3) module with support for Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.

At its core, the Arduino Nano ESP32 houses the u-blox NORA-W106 (ESP32-S3) System-on-Chip, featuring a dual-core 32-bit Xtensa LX7 microprocessor (up to 240MHz), 512kB SRAM memory and 384kB ROM.

Wi-Fi: Supports Wi-Fi 4 IEEE 802.11 standards b/g/n Output power EIRP up to 10 dBm Maximum range of 500 meters Data rates: 802.11g: 54 Mbit/s 802.11n: 72 Mbit/s max at HT-20 (20 MHz), 150 Mbit/s max at HT-40 (40 MHz) 802.11b: 11 Mbit/s

