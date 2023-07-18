Arduino launches Nano ESP32 board for $20.00

Arduino launches Nano ESP32 board for $20.00Jul 18, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 50 views
Arduino announced yesterday a new development board from the Nano family. The Nano ESP32 integrates a u-blox NORA-W106 (Espressif ESP32-S3) module with support for Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.
At its core, the Arduino Nano ESP32 houses the u-blox NORA-W106 (ESP32-S3) System-on-Chip, featuring a dual-core 32-bit Xtensa LX7 microprocessor (up to 240MHz), 512kB SRAM memory and 384kB ROM.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- Wi-Fi:
- Supports Wi-Fi 4 IEEE 802.11 standards b/g/n
- Output power EIRP up to 10 dBm
- Maximum range of 500 meters
- Data rates:
- 802.11g: 54 Mbit/s
- 802.11n: 72 Mbit/s max at HT-20 (20 MHz), 150 Mbit/s max at HT-40 (40 MHz)
- 802.11b: 11 Mbit/s
- Bluetooth:
- Supports Bluetooth LE v5.0
- Output power EIRP up to 10 dBm
- Data rates up to 2 Mbps
- Option to scan and advertise simultaneously
- Supports multiple connections in peripheral/central mode