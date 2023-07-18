All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Arduino launches Nano ESP32 board for $20.00

Jul 18, 2023

Arduino announced yesterday a new development board from the Nano family. The Nano ESP32 integrates a u-blox NORA-W106 (Espressif ESP32-S3) module with support for Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.

At its core, the Arduino Nano ESP32 houses the u-blox NORA-W106 (ESP32-S3) System-on-Chip, featuring a dual-core 32-bit Xtensa LX7 microprocessor (up to 240MHz), 512kB SRAM memory and 384kB ROM.

  • Wi-Fi:
    • Supports Wi-Fi 4 IEEE 802.11 standards b/g/n
    • Output power EIRP up to 10 dBm
    • Maximum range of 500 meters
    • Data rates:
      • 802.11g: 54 Mbit/s
      • 802.11n: 72 Mbit/s max at HT-20 (20 MHz), 150 Mbit/s max at HT-40 (40 MHz)
      • 802.11b: 11 Mbit/s
  • Bluetooth:
    • Supports Bluetooth LE v5.0
    • Output power EIRP up to 10 dBm
    • Data rates up to 2 Mbps
    • Option to scan and advertise simultaneously
    • Supports multiple connections in peripheral/central mode


Arduino Nano ESP32 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The datasheet indicates that there is a 52-bit system timer with 2x 52-bit counters (16 MHz), 3x comparators, 4x general-purpose 54-bit timers and 3x Watchdog timers. Additionally, all the Nano ESP32 GPIOs can be used in interrupt modes such as High, Low, Change, Falling and Rising.


Arduino Nano ESP32 pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The product page mentions that the Nano ESP32 offers 14x digital I/O pins, 8x analog input pins, 5x PWM pins, 2x UART, 1x I2C and a USB-C connector for power and programming. Lastly, the board only measures 18 mm (W) x 45 (L) mm and it operates at 3.3V


Arduino Nano ESP32 bottom and top view
(click images to enlarge)

Arduino also indicates that there is a free MicroPython course designed around this board.

Further information

The Arduino Nano ESP32 can be obtained from the Arduino online store for $20.00 or from other multiple distributors such as OKDO, DFRobot and ThePiHut for a similar price.

