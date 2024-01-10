Espressif Launches ESP32-C61 with Advanced Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 Technologies

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Espressif Systems unveils the upcoming release of the ESP32-C61, a cutting-edge System-on-Chip that integrates Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 technologies in addition to expanded memory options, and optimized peripherals. This release follows the ESP32-C2 and ESP32-C3 models to address the growing demand for Wi-Fi 6 capabilities.

At its core, the ESP32-C61 features a 32-bit single-core RISC-V microcontroller, clockable up to 160 MHz. It boasts 320KB of on-chip SRAM, 256KB ROM, and compatibility with Quad SPI flash. A significant upgrade is the introduction of Quad SPI PSRAM support, offering up to 120MHz to free developers from memory constraints, enhancing scalability for future developments.