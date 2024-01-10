All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Espressif Launches ESP32-C61 with Advanced Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 Technologies

Jan 9, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 253 views

Espressif Systems unveils the upcoming  release of the ESP32-C61, a cutting-edge System-on-Chip that integrates Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 technologies in addition to expanded memory options, and optimized peripherals. This release follows the ESP32-C2 and ESP32-C3 models to address the growing demand for Wi-Fi 6 capabilities.

At its core, the ESP32-C61 features a 32-bit single-core RISC-V microcontroller, clockable up to 160 MHz. It boasts 320KB of on-chip SRAM, 256KB ROM, and compatibility with Quad SPI flash. A significant upgrade is the introduction of Quad SPI PSRAM support, offering up to 120MHz to free developers from memory constraints, enhancing scalability for future developments.

ESP32-C61 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Designed primarily for IoT applications, the ESP32-C61’s Wi-Fi 6 support includes a 20MHz bandwidth for 802.11ax mode and a 20/40MHz bandwidth for 802.11b/g/n mode. Key features like OFDMA and MU-MIMO ensure a reliable, low-latency connection. The innovative Target Wake Time function allows for ultra-low power applications.

The product announcement notes that the SoC’s Bluetooth 5 (LE) radio is capable of long-range operation, high throughput of 2 Mbps, and supports BLE-Mesh 1.1 protocol, highlighting its versatility in various applications.


ESP32-C3 (left) and ESP32-C2 block diagrams
(click image to enlarge)

Regarding security, the ESP32-C61 incorporates secure boot, flash and PSRAM encryption, and cryptographic accelerators. Its hardware-based ECDSA Digital Signature Peripheral protects private keys from software breaches. Espressif also highlights the  integration of a Trusted Execution Environment with Access Permission Management hardware block and Physical Memory Protection for further application security management.


Espressif Systems logo
(click image to enlarge)

As in previous SoCs, this variant includes standard microcontroller peripherals like I2C, I2S, SPI, UART, LED-PWM, ADC, Timers, and DMA. However, the ESP32-C61 includes specialized peripherals like the Event Task Matrix and Zero-crossing comparator, enhancing automation and detection capabilities according to Espressif.

The new SoC will be compatible with the company’s IoT Development Framework (ESP-IDF) and ESP-Matter-SDK for devices compatible with the Matter open-source protocol. Additionally, ESP-Hosted and ESP-AT firmware options are available for using the ESP32-C61 as a communication co-processor alongside an external host.

Further information

For additional information refer to the official product announcement or contact the Espressif’s customer support team.

