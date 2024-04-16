Radxa Teases Upcoming AICore SG2300x Module with Octa-core SOPHON SG2300x SoC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Radxa has recently previewed a new compact embedded module, the AICore SG2300x, built around the SOPHON SG2300x System-on-Chip. This module promises significant computational power for AI applications, featuring dual PHYs and a high-performance Tensor Processing Unit.

The AICore SG2300x features an octa-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU, optimized for efficient processing. It includes a TPU capable of achieving up to 32 TOPS (INT8), 16 TFLOPS (FP16/BF16), and 2 TFLOPS (FP32).

Additionally, the module supports prominent deep learning frameworks, including TensorFlow, Caffe, and PyTorch, facilitating its integration into a variety of AI projects and development environments.