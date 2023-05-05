FireBeetle 2 includes camera and LCD support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

DFRobot launched today an ESP32-based development board that can be used in computer vision and signal processing applications. The compact module also includes Li-on battery charging features.



DFRobot is offering the FireBeetle 2 with the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1-N16R8 or ESP32-S3-WROOM-1U-N16R8 module. The latter ESP32 module comes with an antenna connector.

