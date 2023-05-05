All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
FireBeetle 2 includes camera and LCD support

May 4, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 121 views

DFRobot launched today an ESP32-based development board that can be used in computer vision and signal processing applications. The compact module also includes Li-on battery charging features.

DFRobot is offering the FireBeetle 2 with the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1-N16R8 or ESP32-S3-WROOM-1U-N16R8 module. The latter ESP32 module comes with an antenna connector.

  • ESP32-S3 (N16R8) — Dual-core Xtensa LX7 (up to 240 MHz); 8M PSRAM, 16MB Flash; ROM 384KB; SRAM 512KB; RTC SRAM 16KB


The product page indicates the FireBeetle 2 comes with “an OV2640 camera that offers 2 megapixels, 68° FOV, and up to 1600*1200 resolution.”

   
The FireBeetle 2 provides up to 26x GPIOs, 4x SPI, 3x UART, 2x I2C, 2x I2S, 8x PWM, 2x 12-bit SAR ADC, DMA and JTAG support.

The Wiki page includes instructions to get started with the FireBeetle 2 and Arduino/MicroPython/ESP-IDF. The package order includes the FireBeetle 2 Board, 1x OV2640 camera, 1x 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE Antenna and a few pin headers.


Specification listed for the FireBeetle 2:

  • Display:
    • 1x GDI display interface
  • Camera:
    • 1x DVP camera interface
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11b/g/n
    • Bluetooth 5, Bluetooth mesh (Up to 2Mbps)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Up to 26x GPIOs (3.3V)
    • 2x 12-bit SAR ADC (20-channels)
    • 1x User LED
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Boot button
    • 1x Charging status LED
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (USB Type-C) 
    • 1A Max charging current
    • AXP313A Power management chip
    • ETA6003 Li-ion Battery Charging Management chip
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20℃ to 70℃
  • Mechanical:
    • 25.4 x 60mm

Further information

The FireBeetle 2 board with integrated antenna costs $19.90 while the other variant costs $20.90. See the product page for more details.

