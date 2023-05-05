FireBeetle 2 includes camera and LCD support

FireBeetle 2 includes camera and LCD supportMay 4, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 121 views
DFRobot launched today an ESP32-based development board that can be used in computer vision and signal processing applications. The compact module also includes Li-on battery charging features.
DFRobot is offering the FireBeetle 2 with the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1-N16R8 or ESP32-S3-WROOM-1U-N16R8 module. The latter ESP32 module comes with an antenna connector.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- ESP32-S3 (N16R8) — Dual-core Xtensa LX7 (up to 240 MHz); 8M PSRAM, 16MB Flash; ROM 384KB; SRAM 512KB; RTC SRAM 16KB