Noni Radio Module with Qualcomm’s Chipsets for WiFi-7 Connectivity

The Noni module, leveraging Qualcomm’s QCA9274/QCA6274 chipsets, provides advanced WiFi-7 connectivity in a versatile M.2 A+E form factor. Designed for a wide spectrum of applications, it operates efficiently across both commercial and industrial temperature ranges, ensuring reliable performance in multiple scenarios.

Adhering to the IEEE 802.11be standard, the Noni module achieves data rates of up to 11 Gbps. It accommodates diverse network configurations with flexible MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output) arrangements, either in a 4×4 or a split 2×2 + 2×2 setup. The module’s support for channel sizes up to 320 MHz and 4K QAM modulation enhances both the efficiency and quality of wireless connections.