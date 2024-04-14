All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

HealthyPi Move: An Upcoming Open-Source Smartwatch Powered by Nordic nRF5340 SoC

Apr 14, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 183 views

CrowdSupply recently showcased the HealthyPi Move, a biometric monitor designed in a convenient wristwatch form factor. Equipped with Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF5340 SoC and multiple advanced sensors, this portable device is advertised for both personal health tracking and data logging for research applications.

The nRF5340 SoC powering the HealthyPi Move supports Bluetooth 5.4, high-speed SPI, QSPI, and USB, and can operate at up to 105°C. While the SoC is capable of running at either 128 or 64 MHz, the exact configuration for the HealthyPi Move is not specified on the product page. It includes 1 MB Flash, 512 KB RAM, and features FPU and DSP capabilities for enhanced performance.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


The network processor, optimized for low power usage, operates at 64 MHz with 256 KB Flash and 64 KB RAM, ensuring operational efficiency.


nRF5340 SoC block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Data storage ranges from 8 to 128 MB of NOR QSPI flash memory. The firmware will be based on Zephyr RTOS, and there will also be an Android-compatible mobile app to enhance utility and accessibility.

The HealthyPi Move includes advanced sensors like the LSM6DSO for motion tracking, the MAX30001 for ECG, heart rate, and respiration monitoring, and the MAX32664 sensor hub with the MAX30101 for precise pulse oximetry.


HealthyPi Move components
(click image to enlarge)

Additional monitoring capabilities include ECG, PPG for blood flow, SpO2, blood pressure, EDA/GSR for stress analysis, HRV, respiration rate, and body temperature. The device also features an on-board real-time clock with battery backup and a 3.7V 150 mAh LiPo battery with USB charging, ensuring reliable operation and easy maintenance.

HealthyPi Move top view
(click image to enlarge)

The product page indicates that both the hardware and software will be open-source. Design files will be available in Autodesk Eagle and Fusion 360 formats, and all associated software, including the mobile app developed in Flutter for cross-platform compatibility, will be accessible on GitHub.

Further Information

ProtoCentral, the team developing the HealthyPi Move, has not yet announced an estimated launch date or pricing information. For updates and more details, visit the CrowdSupply website.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...