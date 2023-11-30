All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Small development ESP32 board with PoE support

Nov 29, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 155 views

The EST-PoE-32 is a pocket-size development board offering Power-over-Ethernet support along with wireless connectivity for IoT projects and Smart Home solutions. Furthermore, the device supports a wide voltage input and offers multiple GPIOs for integration.

The device utilizes the ESP32-WROOM-32E processor similarly to the M5Stack ESP32 Ethernet. This dual-core Tensilica LX6 processor, operating at 240MHz, is equipped with 8MB of flash memory and 520 KB SRAM.


EST-PoE-32 top view
(click image to enlarge)

A key feature of the EST-PoE-32 is its connectivity options. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth v4.2 BR/EDR and BLE for wireless connections. Additionally, it includes a 100Mb Ethernet port for wired network connections via the LAN8720 chip.

Equipped with 14 usable GPIO pins for hardware interfacing, this compact device, measuring 68mm x 47mm x 19mm, enables the connection of various sensors and actuators.


EST-PoE-32 bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

The EST-PoE-32 offers diverse power options. It supports PoE Class 1, providing up to 3.84W. Additional choices include a USB-C port and DC screw terminals for 9-28V input. The board’s power features also comprise IEEE 802.3at PoE (non-isolated) and ground loop protection across all sources. The current model is non-galvanic isolated, with an isolated version expected later.


EST-PoE-32
(click image to enlarge)

For software and development compatibility, this device aligns with various platforms like Home Assistant, openHAB, and Node-RED. It supports open-source firmware such as ESPHome, Tasmota, and ESPEasy, and is suitable for Arduino IDE, PlatformIO, or ESP-IDF, offering extensive options for programmers and developers.

Further information

The Everything Smart online store offers the EST-PoE-32 for $32.00. Refer to the product page here.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

One response to “Small development ESP32 board with PoE support”

  1. Greg says:
    Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:31 am

    Can you connect CSI camera? Maybe using GPIO headers?

