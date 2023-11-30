Small development ESP32 board with PoE support

Small development ESP32 board with PoE supportNov 29, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 155 views
The EST-PoE-32 is a pocket-size development board offering Power-over-Ethernet support along with wireless connectivity for IoT projects and Smart Home solutions. Furthermore, the device supports a wide voltage input and offers multiple GPIOs for integration.
The device utilizes the ESP32-WROOM-32E processor similarly to the M5Stack ESP32 Ethernet. This dual-core Tensilica LX6 processor, operating at 240MHz, is equipped with 8MB of flash memory and 520 KB SRAM.