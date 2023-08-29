Espressif Systems presents ESP32-S3-BOX-3 AIoT kit

Espressif Systems presents ESP32-S3-BOX-3 AIoT kitAug 28, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 528 views
A few days ago, Espressif Systems unveiled a new development kit, the ESP32-S3-BOX-3, featuring the latest ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip and offering support for the Matter ecosystem. This device is targeted at hobbyists, educators, and makers, thanks to its versatile peripherals and range of open-source tools.
As its name implies, the BOX-3 accommodates the ESP32-S3 SoC which has the following architecture:
- ESP32-S3 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 512KB + 8MB RAM; 16 MB Flash storage; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0