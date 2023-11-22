All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ESP32-S3 based Rotary Switch with 2.1″ Touch Display

Nov 21, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 425 views

The MaTouch ESP32-S3 Rotary display module by Makerfabs is a versatile device designed for IoT applications due to its Wi-Fi/Bluetooth capabilities. Additionally, the board comes with a few I/O connectors for expansion and supports Arduino.

The module is powered by the ESP32-S3 microcontroller, known for its low power consumption. This variant, like other ESP32 chips, supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Bluetooth Low Energy (LE). It features a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor capable of running up to 240 MHz and is equipped with 8M PSRAM and 16MB flash memory.

 
MaTouch ESP32-S3 Rotary Encoder dimensions
(click images to enlarge)

At the heart of the MaTouch is a 2.1-inch IPS display, offering a high resolution of 480×480 pixels. Additionally, the device integrates capacitive touch functionality and support for up to 75 FPS for smooth rendering. Its high luminance and 65K color range ensure optimal visibility in varied lighting environments.

The device’s rotary encoder supports both clockwise and anti-clockwise rotations, as well as a press-down function for user input, as demonstrated in the following video.

 

 

For further flexibility, the MaTouch includes two 4-pin expansion connectors with i2C and UART support.

 
MaTouch ESP32-S3 Rotary Encoder
(click images to enlarge)

To get started with this product, Makerfabs has a dedicated Wiki page and a GitHub repository with examples to speed up software development. The company also indicates that this module supports LVGL so users can easily develop user interfaces.

Specifications listed for the MaTouch ESP32-S3 Rotary Encoder include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 16MB Flash
    • 8MB PSRAM
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 4.2
    • PCB antenna
  • Display:
    • 2.1” TFT LCD w/ capacitive touch
    • ST7701S LCD Driver
    • RGB565 + 3-wire SPI
    • CST826 Touch Panel Driver
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x Grove 4-pin connectors
    • Rotary encoder
    • 1x Flash button, 1x Reset button
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Operation temperature:
    •  -40℃ to 85℃
  • Power:
    • Onboard LDO
    • 5V DC (Via USB Type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 71.27 x 71.27mm

Further information

The MaTouch ESP32-S3 Rotary switch module can be purchased for $44.80 from Makerfabs‘ official website.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

