ESP32-S3 based Rotary Switch with 2.1″ Touch Display

The MaTouch ESP32-S3 Rotary display module by Makerfabs is a versatile device designed for IoT applications due to its Wi-Fi/Bluetooth capabilities. Additionally, the board comes with a few I/O connectors for expansion and supports Arduino.

The module is powered by the ESP32-S3 microcontroller, known for its low power consumption. This variant, like other ESP32 chips, supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Bluetooth Low Energy (LE). It features a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor capable of running up to 240 MHz and is equipped with 8M PSRAM and 16MB flash memory.