ESP32-based LoRaWan Gateway Module with 1.8” LCD

ELECROW has introduced a new product called the LoRaWan Gateway Module, centered on the ESP32-WROOM-32 as its primary controller. This versatile device boasts support for Wi-Fi, 100Mbps Ethernet, and compatibility with other Lorawan sensors, as well as integration with TTN (The Things Network) cloud control panel for data acquisition capabilities.

Unlike the ESPGateway by ThingPulse which has similar capabilities and launched earlier this year, the ELECROW LoRaWan Gateway Module features the following ESP32 microcontroller:

