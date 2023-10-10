All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ESP32-based LoRaWan Gateway Module with 1.8” LCD

Oct 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 324 views

ELECROW has introduced a new product called the LoRaWan Gateway Module, centered on the ESP32-WROOM-32 as its primary controller. This versatile device boasts support for Wi-Fi, 100Mbps Ethernet, and compatibility with other Lorawan sensors, as well as integration with TTN (The Things Network) cloud control panel for data acquisition capabilities.

Unlike the ESPGateway by ThingPulse which has similar capabilities and launched earlier this year, the ELECROW LoRaWan Gateway Module features the following ESP32 microcontroller:

  • ESP32 WROOM 32 – Dual-core Xtensa 32-bit LX6 (up to 240MHz)



LoRaWan Gateway Module peripherals
The product page indicates that this device incorporates the RA-01H Lora RF transceiver module that supports two frequency bands (803MHz and 930MHz) and the following modulation support: FSK、GFSK、MSK, LoRa.

Featuring a 1.8-inch resistive touch screen with a resolution of 128×160 and an SPI interface, this module provides a user-friendly method for monitoring both data transmission and system status.

The Gateway module not only supports ESP32 WiFi network connections but also features a 10/100Mbps RJ45 interface for Ethernet connectivity.

 
LoRaWan Gateway Module
As other ESP32-based products, the  LoRaWan Gateway Module is also compatible with both Arduino and MicroPython to simplify the development of custom applications.

For documentation, ELECROW provides Wiki pages to get started with this device and the Arduino IDE.

Specifications listed for the LoRaWan Gateway Module include:

  • Connectivity:
    • RA-01H (803 MHZ – 930 MHZ, Single channel)
    • 1x 100Mbps Ethernet RJ45 interface
    • 1x ESP32 2.4G Wi-Fi antenna SMA interface
    • 1x 868MHZ/915MHZ LORA antenna SMA interface
  • Display:
    • 1.8” resistive touch screen (128 x 160 resolution)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button
    • 1x Boot button
    • 2x LED indicators
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB type-C)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -10°C to 65°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 65mm x 58mm

Further information

The LoRaWan Gateway Module starts at $29.90. See the product page for additional information.

