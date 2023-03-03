Loud ESP is an Open Source ESP32 audio dev board

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

CrowdSupply just introduced two audio development platforms based on the ESP32-WROVER-B module with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The Loud ESP includes a touchscreen TFT, a Dual I2S Stereo DAC, Li-Ion battery management support and many other peripherals.

According to the schematics which can be found here, the Standard and the Mini models seem to integrate the ESP-WROVER-B module with 16MB Flash and 8MB PSRAM.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



ESP32-WROVER-B — Dual Core 32-bit LX6 MCU (up to 240MHz); Wi-Fi (802.11n up to 150 Mbps), Bluetooth v4.2 BR/EDR and Bluetooth LE

Only the Standard model includes a 2.8” TFT touchscreen with up to 320 x 240 resolution, 1x IR receiver, 1x RGB LED, 1x JTAG header, 1x MicroSD card slot and a rotary encoder. Additionally, this model provides a holder for 14500 batteries as shown below.