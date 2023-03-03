All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Loud ESP is an Open Source ESP32 audio dev board

Mar 3, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 114 views

CrowdSupply just introduced two audio development platforms based on the ESP32-WROVER-B module with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The Loud ESP includes a touchscreen TFT, a Dual I2S Stereo DAC, Li-Ion battery management support and many other peripherals.

According to the schematics which can be found here, the Standard and the Mini models seem to integrate the ESP-WROVER-B module with 16MB Flash and 8MB PSRAM. 

  • ESP32-WROVER-B — Dual Core 32-bit LX6 MCU (up to 240MHz); Wi-Fi (802.11n up to 150 Mbps), Bluetooth v4.2 BR/EDR and Bluetooth LE

Only the Standard model includes a 2.8” TFT touchscreen with up to 320 x 240 resolution, 1x IR receiver, 1x RGB LED, 1x JTAG header, 1x MicroSD card slot and a rotary encoder. Additionally, this model provides a holder for 14500 batteries as shown below.

  
Loud ESP32 Standard & Mini (left) and Battery holder (right)
The DAC onboard is a MAX98537 (3.2W/4Ω at 5V) with Class D amplifier optimized for compact IoT devices.  

Both models include battery monitoring features, for example, battery OV/ODP (Over-Discharge) protection, battery OC protection, battery voltage reading using built-in DAC, 1x onboard power switch and a 2-pin connector for external batteries.

The product page also lists a table that compares the features of these two audio dev kits against other similar platforms (i.e. Audio-Kit ESP32-A1S, ESPlay Micro, Obsidian ESP32, M5Stack Core ESP32, etc.).


Comparison table
The company has provided a GitHub repository with schematics, firmware and sample code. There is also a Hackaday page which includes additional information about this product.


Loud ESP32 top view
Some specifications listed for the Standard and Mini models include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 16MB Flash 
    • 8MB PSRAM
    • 1x MicroSD Card reader (Standard)
  • Audio:
    • Dual I2S Stereo DAC w/ built in D-Class amp
    • 3W/4Ω Load 
    • 8KHz – 96KHz Sampling rate
  • Display:
    • 2.8” TFT Screen w/ Touch (Standard) 
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x Rotary Encoder/Joystick header (Standard)
    • IR Receiver (Standard)
    • 1x RGB LED
  • Other Features:
    • JTAG Header (Standard)
    • CP2102 USB to UART bridge
    • Reset button, Flash button
    • 1x 2-pin battery connector
  • Power:
    • 3.7V Battery 14500 holder (Standard)
    • 5.5V Boost converter
  • Mechanical:
    • 85 x 55mm
    • 82 x 26mm (Mini)

 Further information

The Loud ESP is available for $50.00 while the Mini model sells for $30.00. Shipping to the U.S is $8.00 and $18.00 worldwide.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

