LattePanda Mu: A Micro x86 Compute Module with Intel N100 CPU

Apr 13, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 178 views

The LattePanda team has launched the LattePanda Mu, a new micro x86 compute module that features an Intel N100 CPU and supports both Windows and Linux operating systems. This module is designed for versatility and is particularly well-suited for applications in IoT, robotics, digital signage, and edge computing.

According to the product announcement, the LattePanda Mu is exclusively equipped with the Intel N100 processor from the Alder Lake-N series:

  • N100 — 4C/4T, (up to 3.40 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP

This module comes configured with 8GB of memory at 4800MT/s with IBECC support and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. It supports up to three display outputs, capable of delivering a maximum resolution of 4096 x 2160@60Hz. Its extensive interface capabilities include up to 9 PCIe 3.0 lanes, up to 2 SATA 3.0 ports, up to 4 USB 3.2 ports, and 8 USB 2.0 ports, along with I2C, UART, and GPIO interfaces.


LattePanda Mu block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Two carrier boards are currently compatible with the LattePanda Mu: the Lite Carrier Board and the Full-Function Evaluation Carrier Board. The Lite Carrier Board offers flexible power inputs and features such as a PCIe 3.0 x4 slot, two M.2 slots, and various connections for RTC battery, CPU fan, UART, and I2C. It also includes two USB 3.2 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, and additional USB ports, all within its compact 146mm x 102mm dimensions.

 


Lite Carrier Board top view
(click image to enlarge)

The Full-Function Evaluation Carrier Board expands connectivity and capabilities, featuring interfaces for microphones, headphones, USB ports, a DB9 RS232, and a SIM card slot on the front panel. The rear I/O includes a power button, two Intel 2.5GbE network ports, and dual HDMI 2.0 outputs. It also supports diverse expansions with PCIe slots and M.2 slots for WLAN and WWAN cards, along with SATA interfaces, encapsulated within an ITX form factor (170 x 170mm).

Full-Function Evaluation Carrier Board interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The announcement also specifies that open-source carrier board designs and libraries are available on GitHub for both the Full EVA and Lite Carrier variants. While the LattePanda Mu product page displays additional boards such as NAS, Router, Graphics, and Cluster carriers, it remains unclear whether the designs for these will also be made available.

LattePanda Mu
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the LattePanda Mu:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB 4800MHz LPDDR5 memory w/ IBECC supported
    • 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage (optional)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 3x HDMI 2.0/DisplayPort 1.4
    • 1x eDP 1.4
  • Expansion:
    • 9x PCIe 3.0 lanes
    • 2x SATA 3.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Up to 64x expandable GPIOs
    • 4x UART, 4x I2C
  • USB:
    • 8x USB 2.0,
    • 4x USB 3.2
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃- 60℃
  • Power:
    • 9V – 20V DC 
  • Mechanical:
    • 60 x 69.6mm

Further Information

Both the Lite Carrier and Full-Function Evaluation Carrier configurations, each including the LattePanda Mu compute module and a fanless heatsink, are priced at $144.90 and $195.90 respectively, as early bird offers.

These boards can be purchased from the DFRobot online store. For more details, visit the LattePanda website and the Wiki pages for this product.

