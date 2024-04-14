LattePanda Mu: A Micro x86 Compute Module with Intel N100 CPU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The LattePanda team has launched the LattePanda Mu, a new micro x86 compute module that features an Intel N100 CPU and supports both Windows and Linux operating systems. This module is designed for versatility and is particularly well-suited for applications in IoT, robotics, digital signage, and edge computing.

According to the product announcement, the LattePanda Mu is exclusively equipped with the Intel N100 processor from the Alder Lake-N series:

N100 — 4C/4T, (up to 3.40 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP

This module comes configured with 8GB of memory at 4800MT/s with IBECC support and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. It supports up to three display outputs, capable of delivering a maximum resolution of 4096 x 2160@60Hz. Its extensive interface capabilities include up to 9 PCIe 3.0 lanes, up to 2 SATA 3.0 ports, up to 4 USB 3.2 ports, and 8 USB 2.0 ports, along with I2C, UART, and GPIO interfaces.