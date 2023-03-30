New Red Pitaya dev kit features Zynq 7020 SoC and 4 RF inputs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Red Pitaya recently unveiled a new platform featuring the Xilinx Zynq 7020 System-on-Chip to deliver high processing power and greater number of digital I/Os. The STEMlab 125-14 4-Input Starter Kit also provides a GbE LAN port and supports Wi-Fi over USB.

The Xilinx Zynq 7020 FPGA features up to 85K programmable logic cells, 53K LUTs, 106,400 Flip-Flops and 220 DSP slices. Additionally, the Zynq 7020 integrates a Dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 MPCore with CoreSight.