All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

New Red Pitaya dev kit features Zynq 7020 SoC and 4 RF inputs

Mar 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 165 views

Red Pitaya recently unveiled a new platform featuring the Xilinx Zynq 7020 System-on-Chip to deliver high processing power and greater number of digital I/Os. The STEMlab 125-14 4-Input Starter Kit also provides a GbE LAN port and supports Wi-Fi over USB.

The Xilinx Zynq 7020 FPGA features up to 85K programmable logic cells, 53K LUTs, 106,400 Flip-Flops and 220 DSP slices. Additionally, the Zynq 7020 integrates a Dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 MPCore with CoreSight.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Zynq 7020 SoC Architecture
(click image to enlarge)

As mentioned earlier, the new STEMlab 124-14 features 4-input channels (±1V/±20V, DC-60MHz) with 125 MS/s sampling rate, 14-bit ADC resolution and 1MΩ impedance. The company also claims that the new RF input performance reduces crosstalk, noise and distortion. 


STEMlab 125-14 4-Input accessories
(click image to enlarge)

The product announcement also mentioned that “Switching between internal and external clocks has never been easier, thanks to the jumper or control signal located on the extension connector. Additionally, the platform offers the option to lock the internal ADC clock to an external reference clock, which is available via the extension connector.”


STEMlab 125-14 4-Input board
(click image to enlarge)

The new development board still supports MATLAB, LabVIEW and other Open Source tools as previous Red Pitaya embedded platforms. Refer to their Documentation section for more details.

Specification listed for the STEMlab 125-14 4-Input Starter Kit:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 512MB (4Gb) RAM
    • 1x MicroSD slot (up to 32GB)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN port
    • Wi-Fi over USB dongle
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 4x RF inputs w/ 14-bit ADC(125MS/s)
    • Up to 20x Digital I/Os
    • Analog inputs: 4-channels 0-3.5V, 12-bit
    • Analog outputs: 4-channels 0-1.8V, 12-bit
    • Available voltages: – 4V, + 3.3V, + 5V
  • Synchronization:
    • Trigger input (via extension connector)
    • Daisy chain connection (via SATA connection)
    • Reference clock input (via extension connector)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 port
  • Other Features:
    • LTC3615 (Dual 4MHz, 3A Synchronous Step-Down DC/DC Converter)
    • LTC2145-14 (14-Bit, 125Msps Low Power Dual ADCs)
  • Mechanical:
    • 22 × 14.7 × 7.5cm
    • 0.5 kg

Further information

The STEMlab 125-14 4-Input Starter Kit costs $1050.00 and it includes a 16GB SD card, an ethernet cable and a 5V/2A power supply. Mouser will also have this Dev Kit available for $1239.00 around May 2023.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...