Dev kit integrates Xilinx XC7Z010/20 SoC

Dev kit integrates Xilinx XC7Z010/20 SoCMay 7, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 204 views
MYIR launched this month an industrial development platform based on the Xilinx XC7Z010/20 System-on-Chip. The base board supports up to 3x Gigabit ports, CAN interfaces and other flexible peripherals.
The MYD-Y7Z010/20-V2 CPU module has a 10-layer PCB design and it can accommodate the Zynq-7010 or the Zynq-7020 SoC with the following specs:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- Zynq-7010/7020 SoC – ARM Cortex-A9 MPCore processor (up to 866MHz); NEON & Single/ Double Precision Floating Point