Dev kit integrates Xilinx XC7Z010/20 SoC

MYIR launched this month an industrial development platform based on the Xilinx XC7Z010/20 System-on-Chip. The base board supports up to 3x Gigabit ports, CAN interfaces and other flexible peripherals.

The MYD-Y7Z010/20-V2 CPU module has a 10-layer PCB design and it can accommodate the Zynq-7010 or the Zynq-7020 SoC with the following specs:

