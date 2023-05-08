All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Dev kit integrates Xilinx XC7Z010/20 SoC

May 7, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 204 views

MYIR launched this month an industrial development platform based on the Xilinx XC7Z010/20 System-on-Chip. The base board supports up to 3x Gigabit ports, CAN interfaces and other flexible peripherals.

The MYD-Y7Z010/20-V2 CPU module has a 10-layer PCB design and it can accommodate the Zynq-7010 or the Zynq-7020 SoC with the following specs:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • Zynq-7010/7020 SoCARM Cortex-A9 MPCore processor (up to 866MHz); NEON & Single/ Double Precision Floating Point

   
Zynq Z-7000 SoC Block and Functional Diagram
(click images to enlarge)

The datasheet indicates that the XC7Z010 SoC provides 28K logic cells, 17,600 LUTs and 80 DSP slices. Similarly, the XC7Z020 features 85K logic cells, 53,200 LUTs and 220 DSP slices.


MYC-Y7Z010/20-V2 CPU Module
(click image to enlarge)

As shown below, the compatible base board is a 4-layer PCB that brings various connectors such as Ethernet ports, GPIO headers and debugging interfaces.


MYD-Y7Z010/20-V2 Development Board
(click image to enlarge)

For software development, MYIR will provide customers with support for a customized Linux 4.14, peripheral drivers, boot files, etc. See the Software section under the MYD-Y7Z010/20-V2 product page.

Specifications listed for the MYC-Y7Z010/20-V2 CPU Module include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 512MB DDR3
    • 4GB eMMC
    • 16MB QSPI Flash
  • Connectivity:
    • 10/100/1000M Ethernet PHY (YT8521SH)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB OTG 2.0 (need external USB PHY-USB3320)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x I2C, 2x CAN, 2x UART
    • 2x SDIO w/ DMA
    • 2x Differential ADC (16-channel)
  • Other Features:
    • 3x User LEDs
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 75 x 50mm
    • 1.27mm pitch 180-pin Stamp Hole Expansion Interface

Specifications listed for the e MYD-Y7Z010/20 base board include:

  • PS Unit:
    • Storage:
      • 1x MicroSD card slot
    • Connectivity:
      • 1x Gigabit Ethernet port
    • I/O Interfaces:
      • 1x RS232 serial port (w/ isolation)
      • 1x RS485 (w/ isolation)
      • 1x CAN (w/ isolation)
    • USB:
      • 1x USB Host
    • Other Features:
      • 1x 14-pin JTAG interface
      • 1x Debug serial port (UART)
  • PL Unit:
    • I/O Interfaces:
      • 2x 25-pin GPIO expansion headers
      • 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports
      • 3x User LEDs
  • Power:
    • 12V/2A
  • Mechanical:
    • 153 x 80mm

Further information

The CPU module starts at $79.00 while the development kit which also includes the CPU module starts at $209.00. The MYD-Y7Z010/20-V2 product page can be found here.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...