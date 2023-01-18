Fanless Edge Computer features Xilinx Kria SoM

Fanless Edge Computer features Xilinx Kria SoMJan 17, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 110 views
Last month, Axiomtek launched the RSC201 Vision System based on the Kria K26 System-on-Module from Xilinx to target commercial and industrial applications. The RSC201 is equipped with one 1x GbE LAN port, 1x CAN bus, 1x 4K display, and 5G connectivity support.
The Kria K26 SoM integrates a H.264/265 video codec and it has the following architecture:
- Kria K26 SoM – Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 MPCore (up to 1.5GHz); Dual-core Arm Cortex-R5F MPCore (up to 600MH)z; Mali-400 MP2 (up to 667MHz); 1.36TOPS