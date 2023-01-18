All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Fanless Edge Computer features Xilinx Kria SoM

Jan 17, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 110 views

Last month, Axiomtek launched the RSC201 Vision System based on the Kria K26 System-on-Module from Xilinx to target commercial and industrial applications. The RSC201 is equipped with one 1x GbE LAN port, 1x CAN bus, 1x 4K display, and 5G connectivity support.

The Kria K26 SoM integrates a H.264/265 video codec and it has the following architecture:

  • Kria K26 SoMQuad-core Arm Cortex-A53 MPCore (up to 1.5GHz); Dual-core Arm Cortex-R5F MPCore (up to 600MH)z; Mali-400 MP2 (up to 667MHz); 1.36TOPS


Kria K26 SoM block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The device is equipped with up to 16GB of eMMC flash storage and one M.2 Key B 2242 slot for SATA 3.0. The display consists of one DisplayPort with ≤ 4Kp60 resolution. 

In addition to the Gigabit ethernet port, the RSC201 features a SIM socket and a M.2 B-Key 3052 slot for 5G modules.

   
RSC201 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The RS201 has protection against vibration (3.5 Grms, 5 to 500Hz, X, Y, Z directions) and it’s CE/FCC Class A certified. 

The product page indicates that it has Linux support, but their Downloads section is empty as of publication date.

Specifications listed for the RSC201 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 64-bit onboard DDR4 (Up to 4GB)
    • eMMC (Up to 16GB)
  • Display:
    • 1x DisplayPort 1.4
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN port
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 Key B 2242 slot
    • 1x M.2 B-Key 3052
    • 1x SIM socket
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x COM for RS-232
    • 1x PMOD
    • 1x CAN bus
  • Other Features:
    • 2x Status LEDs
  • OS:
    • Linux
  • Mechanical:
    • 150.0 x 111.0 x 65.6 mm
    • 1.5 kg
    • Aluminum extrusion & heavy-duty steel, IP40
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -30°C to 75°C
  • Power:
    • 12-24V

Further information

Axiomtek didn’t provide information about availability or pricing. Refer to the RSC201 product page for more information.

