Video SBC with NPU equipped Allwinner V833 sells for $125

Lindenis’ open-spec, $125 “Lindenis V833” SBC runs a Linux-based Lindenis Video SDK on Allwinner’s 1.2GHz, single -A7 V833 camera SoC with a 0.4-TOPS NPU. Features include up to 3GB RAM, LAN, WiFi, 4-lane MIPI-DSI and CSI, and BT1120 HDTV I/O.



In Jan. 202, Shenzhen based Lindenis Tech. Ltd. launched a sandwich-style, 4K camera-oriented Lindenis V536 SBC based on an Allwinner V536 compute module. The Lindenis V536 is still available at Amazon for $109, but unlike its flagship Lindenis V5, the SBC is not listed on the Lindenis website. The V5 SBC is based on a similarly quad -A7 Allwinner V5 camera SoC.

Now Lindenis has returned with a lower powered, but AI-enabled Lindenis V833 video processing board equipped with MIPI-DSI/CSI and BT1120 vision I/O. Available for $125, the open-spec SBC is designed for smart camera, smart IPC, and SDV (switched digital video) applications.







Lindenis V833 (left) and Tina Linux based Lindenis Video SDK

The Lindenis V833 is built around an Allwinner V833, a faster, 1.2GHz version of the up to 1GHz Allwinner V831 camera SoC, which is available on Sochip’s V831 development board . The V833, which adds external RAM support and a 0.4-TOPs (400 MOPS) NPU, also powers a Sochip C100EB driving recorder

Like the Allwinner V831, the Allwinner V833 is a single-core, Cortex-A7 SoC without a 3D GPU. However, it offers a robust ISP with special imaging effects and a VPU capable of dual-stream video.

It is unclear if the $125 price of the Lindenis V833 includes the maximum 3GB RAM. Even if it does, that is a lot to pay for a single-core -A7 SBC with minimal features. The price likely reflects the extensive software features available with the board.

As with the Allwinner V831, the V833 SoC and Lindenis V833 SBC are designed to run the Lindenis Video SDK. The SDK is based on an OpenWrt spinoff called Tina Linux, which includes a V4L2 framework and Linux 4.9.

The Lindenis Video SDK offers open source software including Allwinner’s CedarX framework, a Mini-GUI, and Lindenis’ FFindeni multimedia framework. You also get Lindlive low-latency streaming server, Lindplayer video player, and Lindcamera camera app, among other features (see block diagram above).

The SDK also includes a lightweight Melis 4.0 RTOS, based on RT-Thread, which integrates multimedia frameworks such as V4L2, OMX, and MPP. As for the 0.4-TOPS NPU, the CNXSoft report that alerted us to the Lindenis V833 notes that Sipeed has launched a community to reverse engineer the NPU on the Allwinner V831, which powers the Sipeed MAIX-II Dock dev kit. The coming, open source NPU support should also apply to the V833’s NPU.







Lindenis V833 detail views (left) and accessories

The Lindenis V833 SBC is equipped with 512MB to 3GB DDR3/DDR3L, a microSD slot, a 10/100Mbps LAN port, and a 2.4GHz WiFi connection. The BT1120 input and output connectors refer to an I/O interface compliant with the BT1120 (or BT.1120) HDTV spec. We have previously seen BT1120 on MYIR’s Zynq UltraScale+ based FZ Card SBC and MYC-CZU3EG module.

The Lindenis V833 provides 4-lane MIPI-DSI and -CSI connectors with optional 5-inch LCD and camera, respectively. There is also an LCD interface and a touch-panel header.

The SBC supports H.264/H.265 with up to 2592 x 1936 @ 30fps video. There is also real-time, multi-stream encoding of [email protected] plus [email protected] or [email protected] plus [email protected], among other combinations. Special effects include image mirroring and flipping, adjustable 3A functions, and 2F WDR, among others.

The 75 x 68mm SBC is further equipped with a speaker header, an audio I/O jack, and dual 13-pin connectors with GPADC, I2C, I2S, and PWM. The headers also include a 5V/2A power input alternative to the presumably OTG capable micro-USB port and DC jack. You also get an optional power supply, support for a 3.7V battery, and power and user buttons.



Further information

The Lindenis V833 is available for $125 at AliExpress plus $5.18 shipping to the US, with expected delivery currently set at Oct. 2. More information may be found on Lindenis’ wiki and GitHub pages. The SBC may eventually appear on the Lindenis website.



