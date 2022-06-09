MYIR offers Vision Edge Computing Platform built on Zynq Ultrascale+ MPSoC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MYIR’s MYD-CZU3EG-ISP a vision edge computing platform built around the powerful Zynq-7000 SoC (System on Chip) family. The MYD-CZU3EG-ISP development board integrates the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU3EG SoC, however, the platform can be customized to integrate the EV and CG models.



The standard model of the MYD-CZU3EG-ISP packs the Zynq UltraScale+ ZU3EG MPSoC which provides a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 (up to 1.2GHz), a dual core real time Arm Cortex-R5 up to 600MHz), a Mali 400 embedded GPU and flexible FPGA fabric.

MYD-CZU3EG-ISP Interfaces (click image to enlarge)

The XCZU3EG SoC model features 154 Logic Cells, 141 CLB Flip-Flops, 71 CLB LUTs, 7.6Mb Block Ram, 360 DSP slices and a PS-GTR4x (6GB/s) GTX transceiver. MYIR mentioned they could configure their vision development board to integrate the EV or the CG model if customers require it. The table below summarizes the differences between these Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC devices.

Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoCs CG, EG and EV Variants (click image to enlarge)

The Processor System Unit (PS Unit) of the MYD-CZU3EG-ISP handles one USB host, one USB-UART interface, one TF card slot and one Gigabit ethernet port. On the other hand, the Programmable Logic Unit (PL Unit) features support for one HDMI interface, one Gigabit ethernet port, one USB 3.0 device, one 40-pin MIPI-CSI interface and one 50-pin I/O expansion interface. The latter two peripherals are available as FPC connectors located on the rear of the base board.

MYD-CZU3EG-ISP Block Diagram (click image to enlarge)

According to MYIR, the built-in ISP core of the MYD-CZU3EG-ISP has superior noise filtering capabilities and is efficient at separating objects in motion from backgrounds. Furthermore, the device implements a Digital Wide Dynamic Range and a super 3D denoise technology used to restore data from ultra-low light settings.

Data Processing Frame (left) and Filtering Example (right) (click images to enlarge)

For software development, MYIR provides drivers for the camera, I/O peripherals (ethernet, HDMI, QSPI, etc), file system examples, FSBL and kernel support. The development board also comes with Linux pre-installed. Refer to the Software section on this page for additional details.

MYD-CZU3EG-ISP Starter Kit (click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the MYD-CZU3EG-ISP include:

Processor System: CG model – Dual core ARM Cortex-A53 MPCore (up to 1.3GHz) EG/EV models – Quad core ARM Cortex-A53 MPCore (up to 1.5GHz) All models – Dual core ARM Cortex-R5 MPCore (up to 600MHz)

Memory/Storage 4GB DDR4 (64-bit, 2400MHz) 4GB eMMC 128MB QSPI

PS Unit: 1x USB 3.0 Host 1x USB-UART interface 1x TF card slot 1x 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet interface 1x 2.54mm pitch 14-pin JTAG interface (PS, PL reused)

PL Unit: 1x HDMI interface 1x 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet interface 1x USB 3.0 device 1x MIPI-CSI interface (0.5mm pitch 40-pin FPC connector) IO Expansion interface (0.5mm pitch 50-pin FPC connector)

Other Features: Power button Dual pin PWM fan header

Power: 12V/2A

Operating temperature: 0°C – 70°C

Dimensions: 106.71 x 69.98mm (base board)



Specifications listed for the Sony IMX334LLR include:

Image Sensor:

Resolution – 3840 (H) x 2160 (V) Megapixels – 8.42 MP Frame Rate – 60 to 120 fps ADC Resolution – 12-bit Pixel Size – 2.0 μm × 2.0 μm Interface – MIPI CSI-2



Further information

The price for the MYD-CZU3EG-ISP development board alone is not specified. However, MYIR is offering a kit that includes the MYD-CZU3EG-ISP (with active heatsink and image sensor), a 12V/2A power adapter, one Mini USB Cable, one 16GB TF Card, one HDMI Cable and a product disk for $599. For more details refer to MYIR’s website.