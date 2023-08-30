LinuxFoundation Offers Computer Architecture Course w/ Industrial RISC-V Core

LinuxFoundation Offers Computer Architecture Course w/ Industrial RISC-V CoreAug 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 147 views
Earlier this month, the Linux Foundation launched a free course on the online learning platform edX. The organization has designed the course for computer science students, electrical and computer engineers, as well as professionals interested in gaining knowledge about RISC-V.
The program provides participants with practical exposure to RISC-V computer architecture, guiding them in creating and compiling C and RISC-V assembly code for the RVfpga SoC.