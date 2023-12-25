D3’s production-intent embedded platform with Radar sensing capabilities

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

D3’s DesignCore RS-2944A mmWave Radar Sensor Evaluation Kit leverages Texas Instruments’ AWR2944 to provide a production-intent platform. Featuring a single-board design, compact form factor, and a USB-serial interface, it serves as a versatile tool for field testing, sensor evaluation, algorithm development, and application demonstrations.

At the heart of the DesignCore Evaluation Kit is the TI AWR2944, a single-chip 76-GHz to 81-GHz automotive radar sensor that integrates a Digital Signal Processor, microcontroller and a radar accelerator. Moreover, the AWR2944’s radio frequency front end includes a PLL, four transmitters, four receivers, and a baseband ADC.