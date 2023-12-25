All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
D3’s production-intent embedded platform with Radar sensing capabilities

Dec 24, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 77 views

D3’s DesignCore RS-2944A mmWave Radar Sensor Evaluation Kit leverages Texas Instruments’ AWR2944 to provide a production-intent platform. Featuring a single-board design, compact form factor, and a USB-serial interface, it serves as a versatile tool for field testing, sensor evaluation, algorithm development, and application demonstrations.

 

At the heart of the DesignCore Evaluation Kit is the TI AWR2944, a single-chip 76-GHz to 81-GHz automotive radar sensor that integrates a Digital Signal Processor, microcontroller and a radar accelerator. Moreover, the AWR2944’s radio frequency front end includes a PLL, four transmitters, four receivers, and a baseband ADC. 

DesignCore RS-2944A mmWave block diagram 
(click image to enlarge)

It also delivers a 12 dBm transmit power and a noise figure of 15 dB or better across the band. The processing capabilities of the AWR2944 include a C66x DSP for FMCW signal processing, a hardware accelerator for radar cube processing, and an Arm Cortex-R5F microcontroller.

The DesignCore Evaluation Kit provides a high-density connector for smooth integration with optional baseboards, offering additional interfaces and functionality, including access to raw baseband ADC data samples. It supports various connectivity options, including RGMII Ethernet, CAN-FD, I2C, SPI, GPIO, and UART connections. 


DesignCore RS-2944A mmWave block diagram 
(click images to enlarge)

The primary interface is a USB-C connector, which serves as both a power supply input and two serial UARTs—one for console use and the other for processed radar returns or other algorithm outputs. D3 will also provide custom firmware to ensure compatibility with the latest TI SDK.

D3 expects that this product can target applications across a spectrum of industries such as the automotive sector (i.e. driver assistance systems), robotics, autonomous machines, industrial vehicle systems, object tracking, etc.

Specifications listed for the DesignCore RS-2944A mmWave Radar Sensor Eval Kit include:

  • Microprocessor:
    • TI Arm R5F (up to 300MHz)
  • DSP:
    • TI C66x (up to 360MHz)
  • Hardware Accelerator:
    • Pre-processing, FFT, Log-Magnitude
    • CFAR-CA Coprocessor
  • Memory:
    • 16Mb QSPI Flash
  • Bandwidth:
    • 4GHz
  • Channels:
    • 4x Rx, 4x Tx
  • RF Spectrum:
    • 76 to 81GHz
  • Forward Human Detection Range:
    • 75 to 80m
  • FoV:
    • +/-60° to +/-15°
  • Angular Separation to Resolve Separate Objects:
    • 9.5°, 58°
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Integrated MIMO antenna
    • I/O, JTAG
    • I2C, SPI, UART
    • CAN, LVDS
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Power:
    • 5V to 36V
  • Mechanical:
    • 76.2 x 50.8mm
    • Stand-alone circuit card

Further information

The product announcement specifies that the DesignCore Eval kit costs $799.00 and it will be available on the following D3 page.

