AI Camera Dev Kit features Jetson Nano SoC

ADLINK just unveiled a camera development kit designed to quickly develop proof of concept applications. This AI Camera Dev Kit integrates the Jetson Nano (128 NVIDIA CUDA core + 4x Arm Cortex-A57) along with an 8MP color MIPI Sony IMX179 camera module, a single GbE port and up to 16Gb of eMMC storage.
As stated earlier, ADLINK’s new AI Camera Dev Kit is offered only with the following NVIDIA SoC:
- Jetson NANO — NVIDIA Maxwell architecture w/ 128 NVIDIA CUDA cores; Quad-core ARM Cortex-A57 MPCore processor; 4GB 64-bit LPDDR4; 16GB eMMC 5.1