AI Camera Dev Kit features Jetson Nano SoC

Nov 13, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 101 views

ADLINK just unveiled a camera development kit designed to quickly develop proof of concept applications. This AI Camera Dev Kit integrates the Jetson Nano (128 NVIDIA CUDA core + 4x Arm Cortex-A57) along with an 8MP color MIPI Sony IMX179 camera module, a single GbE port and up to 16Gb of eMMC storage.

As stated earlier, ADLINK’s new AI Camera Dev Kit is offered only with the following NVIDIA SoC:

  • Jetson NANO — NVIDIA Maxwell architecture w/ 128 NVIDIA CUDA cores; Quad-core ARM Cortex-A57 MPCore processor; 4GB 64-bit LPDDR4; 16GB eMMC 5.1


The AI Dev Kit can support up to 16GB of eMMC storage and a MicroSD card slot for additional storage. The device also includes one DisplayPort supporting up to 1920 x 1080 @30fps. 

The image sensor integrated is the 8MP Sony IMX179 with a sensor size of 1/3.2″. According to the datasheet, the dev kit is compatible with V4L2 and Gstreamer.


As other Jetson Nano platforms, this ADLINK’s dev kit supports NVIDIA Jetpack SDK, OpenCV, and ADLINK’s EVA software. Moreover, the company mentioned they will provide ready-to-use AI-vision applications related to Pose Detection and Object Classification with open source training. See ADLINK’s EVA portal to get documentation info.  

The company also mentioned, “The AI Camera Dev Kit eliminates tedious integration effort with its built-in no-code GUI software (EVA) and two AI applications with sample code. This kit enables users to start their AI vision proof of concepts in just five minutes.”

 
Specifications of the Sony IMX179 image sensor:

  • Sensor:
    • Sony IMX179
  • Resolution:
    • 8M, 3280 x 2464
  • Frame Rate:
    • 3280 x 2464 @15fps
    • 1920 x 1080 @30fps
  • Field of Vision:
    • 72.9°
  • Shutter:
    • Rolling
  • Sensor Size/Pixel Size:
    • 1/3.2″
    • 1.4 x 1.4 µm

Additional peripherals found on the ADLINK’s AI Dev Kit: 

  • Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    • 1x DisplayPort (up to 1920 x 1080 @ 30fps)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN ports
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB 2.0
    • 4x Digital input pins, 4x Digital output pins
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 30°C
  • Software:
    • Ubuntu 18.04
    • Jetpack 4.6.1
    • OpenCV 4.1.1
  • Power:
    • 12-24V DC (via DC Jack)
    • 15V DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Dimensions:
    • 130 x 72 x 43.8 mm

 Further information

ADLINK hasn’t provided details regarding pricing or availability. For more information refer to the product page using this link

