Kria KD240 is a cost-effective DSP embedded solution

Kria KD240 is a cost-effective DSP embedded solutionSep 20, 2023
AMD unveiled today a new embedded platform built around the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC and designed for motor controllers and real-time DSP applications including robotics, factory automation, power generation, EV charging station among others.
The Kria K24 System-on-Module is powered by the AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC with the following architecture:
- Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC — Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 MPCore (up to 1.3 GHz), Dual-core Arm Cortex-R5F MPCore (up to 553MHz); 154K System Logic cells, 216 Block RAM blocks, 360 DSP slices; INT8(852 GOPs w/ B2304 DPU) DL processor