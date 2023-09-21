All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Kria KD240 is a cost-effective DSP embedded solution

Sep 20, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 165 views

AMD unveiled today a new embedded platform built around the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC and designed for motor controllers and real-time DSP applications including robotics, factory automation, power generation, EV charging station among others.

The Kria K24 System-on-Module is powered by the AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC with the following architecture:

  • Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC — Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 MPCore (up to 1.3 GHz), Dual-core Arm Cortex-R5F MPCore (up to 553MHz); 154K System Logic cells, 216 Block RAM blocks, 360 DSP slices; INT8(852 GOPs w/ B2304 DPU) DL processor

    
KD240 Starter Kit Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The SoM includes 2 GB of LPDDR4 memory with two channels, each featuring 256 Mb and a 16-bit data width. For boot operations, the device is equipped with a 512 Mb QSPI primary boot memory and supports secondary booting from a microSD card, ensuring flexible boot options.

   
  peripheralsKD240 Starter Kit
(click image to enlarge)

For connectivity, the KD240 features a Gigabit Ethernet interface (x1 PS GEM1) for standard networking needs. Additionally, it provides two Gigabit RGMII Ethernet interfaces with support for time-sensitive networking (TSN) and EtherCAT, making it suitable for industrial automation and control applications.

The carrier board also includes connectors for torque sensors, quadrature encoder interfaces (QEI), 3-phase motors, DC link, RS485, brake control, and a 1-wire interface, enhancing its versatility and adaptability for a wide range of applications.

   
KD240 Starter Kit
(click images to enlarge)

The product announcement indicates that connector compatibility between the K24 and K26 SOMs streamlines the migration process without changing boards. Moreover, the K24 SOM is available in both commercial and industrial variants, designed to withstand rigorous 10-year industrial lifecycles.

Specifications listed for the KRIA KD240 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2GB LPDDR4 
    • 512Mb QSPI
    • 1x MicroSD card
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x PS (GEM1) Gb RGMII Ethernet
    • 2x PL Gb RGMII Ethernet w/ TSN
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 12-pin PMOD
    • 1x PS-based CAN
    • 1x Torque sensor connector
    • 1 single ended & 1x differential w/ onboard two-pin header for selection
    • 1x 3-Phase motor connector
    • 1x DC link connector
    • 1x PS-based RS 485 connector
    • 1x Brake control connector
    • 1x 1-wire interface
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.0 
  • Power:
    • 12V/3A
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 35°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 124 x 142 x 37mm (KD240 Starter Kit)
    • 60 x 41.3 x 30 mm (K24 SOM w/ thermal solution)
    • 124 x 142 x 34 mm  (carrier card)
    • 237g

Further information

The Kria KD240 Drives Starter Kit is priced at $399.00 and it can be obtained from the AMD Xilinx website.

