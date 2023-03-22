NVIDIA debuts Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Today, NVIDIA unveiled their latest Developer Kit based on the Jetson Orin 8GB module designed for Robotic and Smart Vision applications. This new development kit delivers up to 40 TOPs of AI performance and it can be preordered for $489.00.

According to the product announcement, the new Dev Kit is only available with the Jetson Orin 8GB module variant.

Jetson Orin Nano — 6-core Arm Cortex-A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU 1.5 MB L2 + 4 MB L3; NVIDIA Ampere architecture with 1024 NVIDIA CUDA Cores and 32 Tensor Cores; Video Encode 1080p30; Video Decode up to 11x 1080p30 (H.265)