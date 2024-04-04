All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
MINIX Z100-AERO Mini PC with 2.5GbE+1GbE ports and NVMe SSD Support

Apr 3, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 55 views

The MINIX Z100-AERO is a compact, high-performance miniPC with an active cooling system and Intel N100 CPU. It supports triple 4K@60Hz displays and offers robust wireless and Ethernet connectivity options making it suitable for everyday tasks or as a personal router.

The product page indicates that the Z100-AERO is equipped with the Intel Alder Lake-N Quad-Core N100 processor offering high-performance and ensuring low energy consumption.

  • N1004C/4T, (up to 3.40 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP

The memory slot supports DDR4 3200MHz SO-DIMM, upgradeable to 32GB, while the storage options include an M.2 PCIe 3.0 x1 NVMe SSD, with a capacity expandable up to 4TB.


Z100-AERO cooling system
(click image to enlarge)

The Z100-AERO is outfitted with the Intel Wireless-AC 9560 module, delivering Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 functionality. It further includes a Realtek RTL8125BG-CG NIC for 2.5G Ethernet and a Realtek RTL8111H NIC for 1G Ethernet, ensuring a broad range of fast and reliable network connections.

The product page also mentions that the miniPC, when coupled with network management software like Untangle or OPNsense, transforms into an efficient router. It effectively handles network traffic, enforces strict firewall rules, and provides comprehensive security solutions.


Z100-AERO peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

Accompanied by Intel UHD Graphics, the device boasts the capability of supporting triple 4K@60Hz displays, facilitated through one HDMI 2.1 port, one DisplayPort, and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. Additionally, the miniPC features an anti-static design, enhancing its durability.

Specifications listed for the Z100-AERO:

  • Memory:
    • 1x 260-pin DDR4 3200MHz SO-DIMM
  • Audio:
    • 3.5mm Mic-in & Headphone-out combo jack
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.1
    • 1x DP 
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x RJ45, 1G + 2.5G Dual Ethernet
    • Intel Wireless-AC 9560 Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), BT 5.1
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 PCIe 3.0 x1 NVMe SSD
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power Button, 1x Reset Button
  • Power:
    • 12V/3A DC-in
  • Mechanical:
    • 127x127x43mm
    • 0.8 kg

Further Information

The Z100-AERO Mini PC comes in two configurations. The first, equipped with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, along with Windows 11 Professional, is priced at $219.00 but is currently out of stock. The second variant, featuring 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Professional, is available for purchase at $249.00 through the MINIX website and Amazon.

