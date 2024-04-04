MINIX Z100-AERO Mini PC with 2.5GbE+1GbE ports and NVMe SSD Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The MINIX Z100-AERO is a compact, high-performance miniPC with an active cooling system and Intel N100 CPU. It supports triple 4K@60Hz displays and offers robust wireless and Ethernet connectivity options making it suitable for everyday tasks or as a personal router.

The product page indicates that the Z100-AERO is equipped with the Intel Alder Lake-N Quad-Core N100 processor offering high-performance and ensuring low energy consumption.

N100 — 4C/4T, (up to 3.40 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP

The memory slot supports DDR4 3200MHz SO-DIMM, upgradeable to 32GB, while the storage options include an M.2 PCIe 3.0 x1 NVMe SSD, with a capacity expandable up to 4TB.