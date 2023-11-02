ZimaCube: 6-Bay HDD Personal Cloud with quad 2.5GbE

ZimaCube: 6-Bay HDD Personal Cloud with quad 2.5GbENov 1, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 276 views
The ZimaCube is a personal storage solution tailored to meet diverse needs, available in both a standard variant powered by the Intel Alder Lake-N100 processor, and a Pro variant equipped with the robust 12th Gen i5-1235U core processor. The Pro model supports up to 32GB of RAM, features a 6-bay HDD, quad M.2 SSD, and quad 2.5 GbE ports, among other advanced features.
The product page indicates that the ZimaCube is equipped with an Intel Alder Lake-N100 processor while the ZimaCube Pro is built around the Alder Lake 1235U processor.
- N100 — 4C/4T, (up to 3.40 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP
- i5-1235U — 10C/12T (2P+8E), (up to 4.4GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP)