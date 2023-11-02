ZimaCube: 6-Bay HDD Personal Cloud with quad 2.5GbE

The ZimaCube is a personal storage solution tailored to meet diverse needs, available in both a standard variant powered by the Intel Alder Lake-N100 processor, and a Pro variant equipped with the robust 12th Gen i5-1235U core processor. The Pro model supports up to 32GB of RAM, features a 6-bay HDD, quad M.2 SSD, and quad 2.5 GbE ports, among other advanced features.