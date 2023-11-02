All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ZimaCube: 6-Bay HDD Personal Cloud with quad 2.5GbE

Nov 1, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 276 views

The ZimaCube is a personal storage solution tailored to meet diverse needs, available in both a standard variant powered by the Intel Alder Lake-N100 processor, and a Pro variant equipped with the robust 12th Gen i5-1235U core processor. The Pro model supports up to 32GB of RAM, features a 6-bay HDD, quad M.2 SSD, and quad 2.5 GbE ports, among other advanced features.

The product page indicates that the ZimaCube is equipped with an Intel Alder Lake-N100 processor while the ZimaCube Pro is built around the Alder Lake 1235U processor.

  • N1004C/4T, (up to 3.40 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP
  • i5-1235U 10C/12T (2P+8E), (up to 4.4GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP)


ZimaCube interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Designed by IceWhale, the standard ZimaCube variant boasts a robust 8GB of DDR4 RAM, with the flexibility to upgrade up to 32GB to cater to more demanding tasks. The device shines in its storage versatility, featuring a 6 + 1 drive bay configuration and a 256GB SSD. Additionally, it supports various NVMe and SATA storage options, ensuring ample space and rapid data access for users.

Similarly, the ZimaCube Pro comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM included and the option to expand up to 32GB. Storage options are extensive, with additional NVMe slots and a 6 + 1 drive bay configuration for users that require larger amounts of data with speed.


ZimaOS demo
(click image to enlarge)

The ZimaCube and ZimaCube Pro serve different user requirements while delivering exceptional performance. ZimaCube is a versatile option for everyday use, offering dual 2.5GbE ports, various USB and display outputs, alongside a Gen3 x4 PCIe slot for expansion.

In contrast, the ZimaCube Pro is tailored for professionals, featuring enhanced connectivity with four 2.5GbE ports, Thunderbolt 4, and dual PCIe slots, ensuring rapid data transfers and extensive customization for demanding tasks. Ultimately, ZimaCube ensures reliable connectivity for regular use, while ZimaCube Pro excels in speed and expansion, catering to more intensive needs.

 
IceWhale ZimaCube
(click images to enlarge)

This device is compatible with a wide range of operating systems, including Windows, MacOS, Linux, and Android, providing flexibility for users across different platforms. Additionally, it supports various software solutions such as ZimaOS (a pro version of CasaOS), TrueNAS, and unRAID, ensuring adaptability for various use cases.

The company highlights that both variants of the ZimaCube are equipped with ChatGPT capabilities, streamlining the process of locating specific content quickly and efficiently.

Specifications listed for the ZimaCube include:

  • Memory:
    • 8GB DDR4 SODIMM
    • 2x RAM slots
    • Up to 32 GB (16GB x2)
  • Storage:
    • 6 + 1 Drive bays
    • 256GB SSD
    • 2x NVMe on-board
    • 3.5” SATA HDD
    • 2.5” SATA HDD
    • 2.5” SATA SSD
    • M.2 2280 NVMe SSD
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
    • 1x DP 1.4
    • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Expansion:
    • 1x Gen3 x4 PCIe slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5GbE
  • USB:
    • 4x USB Type-A 3.0 Gen 1
    • 2x USB Type-A 2.0 Gen 1
    • 1x USB Type-C 3.0 Gen 1
  • Other Features:
    • TPM onboard
    • Internal USB system disk slot
  • Power:
    • 19V DC
    • 220W
  • Mechanical:
    • 240 x 221 x 220mm
    • 5.4kg
    • 2x 80m x 80mm system fans

Specifications listed for the ZimaCube Pro include:

  • Memory:
    • 16GB DDR5 SODIMM
    • 2x RAM slots
    • Up to 32 GB (16GB x2)
  • Storage:
    • 6 + 1 Drive bays
    • 256GB SSD
    • 2x NVMe on-board
    • 4x NVMe additional
    • 3.5” SATA HDD
    • 2.5” SATA HDD
    • 2.5” SATA SSD
    • M.2 2280 NVMe SSD
  • Expansion:
    • 1x Gen3 x16 PCIe slot
    • 1x Gen4 x4 PCIe slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 4x 2.5GbE
  • USB:
    • 6x USB Type-A 3.0 Gen 1
    • 2x Thunderbolt 4
  • Other Features:
    • TPM onboard
    • Internal USB system disk slot
  • Power:
    • 19V DC
    • 220W
  • Mechanical:
    • 240 x 221 x 220mm
    • 5.4kg
    • 2x 80m x 80mm system fans

 

Further information

The company has not disclosed ZimaCube pricing details, but a Kickstarter campaign will launch in three days. Participants can access early bird deals with a $1.00 commitment, receiving a $100.00 coupon. The product page can be found here for more details.

