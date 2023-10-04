The UP Squared i12 Edge is a compact PC for industrial automation

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

AAEON has recently unveiled the UP Squared i12 Edge, the latest addition to their lineup of Mini-PCs. This compact device stands out as the smallest in AAEON’s collection to accommodate 12th Generation Intel Core Processors. Notable features of the UP Squared i12 Edge include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, support for triple displays, and an extensive storage system.



Users can select from a variety of processors for the UP Squared i12 Edge, each tailored to different performance needs:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

