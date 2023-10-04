The UP Squared i12 Edge is a compact PC for industrial automation

The UP Squared i12 Edge is a compact PC for industrial automationOct 3, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 109 views
AAEON has recently unveiled the UP Squared i12 Edge, the latest addition to their lineup of Mini-PCs. This compact device stands out as the smallest in AAEON’s collection to accommodate 12th Generation Intel Core Processors. Notable features of the UP Squared i12 Edge include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, support for triple displays, and an extensive storage system.
Users can select from a variety of processors for the UP Squared i12 Edge, each tailored to different performance needs:
- i7-1270PE — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.30 – 4.50GHz, 18MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz), 96 Execution Units
- i7-1260P — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.40 GHz – 4.70GHz, 18MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.40 GHz), 96 Execution Units
- i5-1250PE — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.20 – 4.40GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30GHz), 80 Execution Units
- i5-1240P — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.30 GHz – 4.40GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz), 80 Execution Units
- i3-1220PE — 8C/12T (4P+4E), 3.10 – 4.20GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (28 – 64W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz), 48 Execution Units
- Celeron 7305E — 5C/5T (1P+4E), Up to 1GHz; 8M Intel Smart Cache, (12W-15W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.10 GHz), 48 Execution Units