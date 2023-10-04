All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
The UP Squared i12 Edge is a compact PC for industrial automation

Oct 3, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 109 views

AAEON has recently unveiled the UP Squared i12 Edge, the latest addition to their lineup of Mini-PCs. This compact device stands out as the smallest in AAEON’s collection to accommodate 12th Generation Intel Core Processors. Notable features of the UP Squared i12 Edge include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, support for triple displays, and an extensive storage system.

Users can select from a variety of processors for the UP Squared i12 Edge, each tailored to different performance needs:

  • i7-1270PE 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.30 – 4.50GHz, 18MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz), 96 Execution Units
  • i7-1260P — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.40 GHz – 4.70GHz, 18MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.40 GHz), 96 Execution Units
  • i5-1250PE — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.20 – 4.40GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30GHz), 80 Execution Units
  • i5-1240P12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.30 GHz – 4.40GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz), 80 Execution Units
  • i3-1220PE — 8C/12T (4P+4E), 3.10 – 4.20GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (28 – 64W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz), 48 Execution Units
  • Celeron 7305E — 5C/5T (1P+4E), Up to 1GHz; 8M Intel Smart Cache, (12W-15W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.10 GHz), 48 Execution Units



Up Squared i12 Edge dimensions
Up Squared i12 Edge dimensions

The mini-PC boasts up to 16GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory in a single-channel configuration and is equipped with an onboard SSD with a capacity of up to 128GB. Additionally, it features an M.2 2280 M-Key NVMe slot, supporting PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 configurations, and SATA III ports for further storage expansion.

 
Up Squared i12 Edge rear view
Up Squared i12 Edge rear view

With dual-stacked Gigabit RJ45 Ethernet ports (Realtek 8111H CG), this device offers fast and reliable wired network connectivity. For added flexibility, an optional M.2 2230 E-Key slot is available, allowing users to expand their connectivity options with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities.

Up Squared i12 Edge front view
Up Squared i12 Edge front view

The product announcement highlights that “one of the standout features of the UP Squared i12 Edge is its support for CNVi via its M.2 2230 E-Key interface, making it an ideal choice for wireless data exchange with retrofitted factory equipment in the manufacturing sector. Furthermore, it offers support for AI modules through an M.2 2280 M-Key slot”

AAEON states that the device is compatible with a range of operating systems, including Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Yocto 4. The company recommends utilizing this product for applications such as edge deployments, IoT, and industrial automation.

Specifications listed for the Up Squared i12 Edge include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB Onboard LPDDR5
    • Up to 128GB Onboard SSD
    • 1x M.2 2280 M-Key NVMe (PCIe Gen 4.0 [x4])
    • 1x SATA III
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 1.4b/DP 1.2 STACK connector
    • 1x DP 1.4a (via USB Type-C)
    • 1x Audio Jack
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2230 E-Key (CNVI & PCIe Gen 3.0 [x1])
    • 1x M.2 2280 M-Key NVMe  (PCIe Gen 4.0 [x4])
    • 1x SATA III 
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45
    • M.2 2230 E-Key (optional)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type A)
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type C)
  • Security:
    • Onboard TPM 2.0
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C (0.5 airflow)
  • Certification:
    • CE/FCC Class A
    • RoHS Compliant
    • REACH
  • Power:
    • 12V DC-in
    • 30W~36W (power consumption)
  • Mechanical:
    • 130 x 94x 68mm
    • 2.36 lbs
    • VESA Mount/Wall Mount (optional)

Further information

AAEON didn’t reveal the price for the Up Squared i12 Edge, but its product page can be found here.

