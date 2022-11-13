Celeron based Mini PC features triple 2.5 GbE ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Partaker J6412 is a Mini PC based on the 2.6 GHz Celeron processor along with Intel UHD graphics. This product offers triple 2.5GbE ports, triple display interfaces, an M.2 2280 socket, etc. Moreover, the device is offered as barebones or it can be configured with up to 16GB DDR4 and 512GB SSD.

As mentioned earlier, this Mini is equipped with the quad-core, four threads J6412 seen in other recent Mini PCs with similar features (Topton X6, Aristotle RSC101).

