Celeron based Mini PC features triple 2.5 GbE ports

Nov 12, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 245 views

The Partaker J6412 is a Mini PC based on the 2.6 GHz Celeron processor along with Intel UHD graphics. This product offers triple 2.5GbE ports, triple display interfaces, an M.2 2280 socket, etc. Moreover, the device is offered as barebones or it can be configured with up to 16GB DDR4 and 512GB SSD.

As mentioned earlier, this Mini is equipped with the quad-core, four threads J6412 seen in other recent Mini PCs with similar features (Topton X6, Aristotle RSC101).

  • Celeron-J6412 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP), Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen Intel Processors Intel Iris UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz).


Partaker J6412 Mini PC
(click image to enlarge)

The Partaker J6412 is offered as barebones (no RAM or storage). The product page shows that this device can be configured with 4GB/8GB/16GB of DDR4 or 128GB/256GB/512GB of SSD.

The display interface consists of one HDMI port (4K @60Hz) and two DisplayPorts ([email protected]). Other peripherals found on this Mini PC include three USB 3.1 ports, three USB 2.0 and one COM port as seen below.

 
Partaker J6412 front
(click image to enlarge)

For connectivity, there are three 2.5 GbE LAN ports, an M.2 3052 socket for 4G/5G support and one SIM slot located in front of the device. The device doesn’t include a Wi-Fi/BT module, but it’s equipped with an M.2 2230 socket. 


Partaker J6412 back
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Partaker J6412 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB DDR4
    • 1x 2.5” HDD/SDD (up to 512GB SSD)
  • Connectivity:
    • 3x 2.5 GbE LAN ports
    • Dual-band Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a, b/g, n, ac)
    • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2280 M-Key 
    • 1x M.2 3052 B-Key slot (USB3.0 signal, 4G/5G)
    • 1x M.2 2230 E-Key slot(Wi-Fi, BT)
    • 1x SIM card slot
  • Display/Audio:
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 3x USB 3.1
    • 3x USB 2.0
    • 1x COM
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0
    • Wake on Lan, PXE boot
    • Watchdog (level 0 -255)
  • Software:
    • Windows 10/11
    • PfSense
    • OPNSense
  • Power:
    • 12V DC
  • Dimensions:
    • 50 x 126.5 x 45 mm

Further information

The barebone version of this Mini PC is available for $265.99. The variant with 8GB/128GB costs around $319.99 while the variant with 8GB/256GB is listed for $343.99. Refer to the product page on Amazon.com for additional configurations. 

