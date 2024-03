Mini Pini: A Wi-Fi 6 Radio Module with Dual-Band 2.4GHz/5GHz Connectivity and OpenWrt Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Mini Pini is a Wi-Fi 6 radio module designed to meet the challenges of demanding wireless environments. This product leverages Qualcomm’s advanced QCN9074/72 chipset, ensuring efficient and reliable wireless performance across a variety of applications including industrial settings.

Built on the robust foundation of Qualcomm’s QCN9074/72 chipset, the Mini Pini series stands out for its performance and reliability according to 8Devices. It offers a 4×4 or 2×2 MU-MIMO configuration, enhancing data transfer rates and signal quality through multiple data streams. The support for a 160MHz channel width allows for faster data transmission and efficient utilization of bandwidth.