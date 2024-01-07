Acer Teams Up with Qualcomm to Launch Advanced 5G and Wi-Fi 7 Routers

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Acer today announced the launch of two innovative gaming routers: the Predator Connect X7 5G CPE and the Predator Connect T7 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router. These routers are powered by the Qualcomm Immersive Home Platform and feature tri-band Wi-Fi 7, designed for gaming and streaming experience with their robust, high-speed connectivity.

The Predator Connect X7 5G CPE stands out with its integration of 5G and Wi-Fi 7, achieving BE11000 speeds and an impressively low latency of just 1 ms. This router is specifically engineered for a consistent and smooth online experience, featuring dual WAN capabilities to ensure uninterrupted connectivity.