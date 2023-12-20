All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ASRock Industrial Debuts NUC Ultra 100 Motherboard Series with Intel Core Ultra Processors

Dec 19, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 116 views

ASRock Industrial has released the NUC Ultra 100 Motherboard Series, engineered with Intel Core Ultra processors, specifically the Meteor Lake-H series. Designed for applications that demand integrated graphics and AI functionalities, this series is optimal for use in a variety of environments, including entertainment sectors and smart city integrations, among others.

The NUC Ultra 100 Motherboard Series, powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor (Meteor Lake-H), showcases a 3D performance hybrid architecture, designed to efficiently handle intensive computing tasks across a multitude of applications. Supporting up to 14 cores and 20 threads, this series is equipped with up to 8 Xe-cores 128 EUs in Intel ARC Graphics and the innovative Intel NPU AI engine.


NUC-155H/125H motherboard top view
(click image to enlarge)

The NUC Ultra 100’s NUC-155H and NUC-125H models feature advanced dual-channel DDR5 memory, reaching speeds up to 5600MHz and expandable to 96GB, ensuring swift and efficient performance. These models also support 4K displays, catering to both professional and entertainment needs with the capability for multi-screen setups.

 

 


NUC-155H/125H motherboard interfaces
(click images to enlarge)

The NUC Ultra 100 Series sets a new standard in storage and connectivity. It offers triple storage options and a rich array of I/O connectivity. The inclusion of one USB4/Thunderbolt 4 and four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, coupled with 2.5G dual LAN, ensures high-speed data transfer and network connectivity.

ASRock Industrial also indicates that these devices offer flexible power input and a broad operating temperature range, enhancing its suitability for diverse environments. Enhanced security features, including TPM with Intel Platform Trust Technology (PTT) to ensure data safety and operational integrity.


NUC Ultra 100 Motherboard Series
(click image to enlarge)

Last week, alongside the NUC Ultra 100 Motherboard Series, ASRock Industrial also introduced the NUC Ultra 100 BOX/NUCS Ultra 100 BOX Series. This new addition expands their range of embedded devices, each designed for a variety of applications, ranging from entertainment to embedded AIoT solutions, all equipped with advanced AI capabilities.

Specifications listed for the NUC-155H/125H include:

  • Chipset:
    • MCP
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x 262-pin SO-DIMM Dual Channel DDR5 5600 MHz (Up to 96GB)
    • 1x SATA3.0 (6.0 Gb/s)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI 2.0b
    • 1x Headphone & Mic jack
    • Realtek ALC256 audio codec
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5 Gigabit LAN
    • 1x LAN1 – Intel I226LM with 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps
    • 1x LAN2 – Intel I226V with 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps
  • Expansion:
    • 1 x M.2 (Key E, 2230) w/ PCIe x1, USB 2.0 and CNVi for Wireless
    • 1x M.2 (Key M, 2242) w/ PCIe Gen4 x4 for SSD
    • 1x M.2 (Key M, 2242/2280) w/ PCIe Gen4 x4 for SSD
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x COM (RS-232/RS-422/RS-485)
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type A)
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 (5V/3A, supports DP 2.1 display output)
    • 1x USB3.2 Gen2 x2 (Type-C, 5V/3A, supports DP1.4a display output)
  • Other Features:
    • WDT
    • Intel PTT TPM
    • AMI SPI 256 Mbit BIOS
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20ºC to 70ºC
  • Power:
    • 12V to 24V (Via DC-In Jack)
  • Mechanical:
    • 10.4 x 10.2 x 3.8 cm

Further information

ASRock Industrial has not disclosed specific pricing details regarding the NUC-155H/125H. For additional details, the product announcement can be accessed here.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

