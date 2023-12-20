ASRock Industrial Debuts NUC Ultra 100 Motherboard Series with Intel Core Ultra Processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ASRock Industrial has released the NUC Ultra 100 Motherboard Series, engineered with Intel Core Ultra processors, specifically the Meteor Lake-H series. Designed for applications that demand integrated graphics and AI functionalities, this series is optimal for use in a variety of environments, including entertainment sectors and smart city integrations, among others.

The NUC Ultra 100 Motherboard Series, powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor (Meteor Lake-H), showcases a 3D performance hybrid architecture, designed to efficiently handle intensive computing tasks across a multitude of applications. Supporting up to 14 cores and 20 threads, this series is equipped with up to 8 Xe-cores 128 EUs in Intel ARC Graphics and the innovative Intel NPU AI engine.