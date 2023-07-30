All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Cincoze DX-1200 Industrial PC for Railway Applications

Jul 29, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 40 views

The DX-1200 is a high-performance industrial embedded system designed to meet demanding computing tasks in various applications. The device is built around the 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake-S Series CPUs which supports up to 64GB of DDR5 4800MHz memory, with ECC error correction technology that identifies errors in real time, ensuring stability and reliability.

The DX-1200 is available with a range of Intel Core and Intel Pentium/Celeron processors. See the list below for more information:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • i9-12900E – 16 cores, Up to 5 GHz, TDP 65W
  • i7-12700E – 12 cores, Up to 4.8 GHz, TDP 65W
  • i5-12500E – 6 cores, Up to 4.5 GHz, TDP 65W
  • i3-12100E – 4 cores Up to 4.2 GHz, TDP 60W
  • i9-12900TE – 16 cores, Up to 4.8 GHz, TDP 35W
  • i7-12700TE – 12 cores, Up to 4.7 GHz, TDP 35W
  • i5-12500TE – 6 cores, Up to 4.3 GHz, TDP 35W
  • i3-12100TE – 4 cores, Up to 4.0 GHz, TDP 35W
  • Pentium G7400E – 2 cores, Up to 3.6 GHz, TDP 46W
  • Pentium G7400TE – 2 cores, Up to 3.0 GHz, TDP 35W
  • Celeron G6900E – 2 cores, Up to 3.0 GHz, TDP 46W
  • Celeron G6900TE – 2 cores, Up to 2.4 GHz, TDP 35W

The DX-1200 supports up to quad independent displays with versatile output options like DVI, DP, and HDMI.


DX-1200 peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

This PC provides multiple expansion options, including two full-size Mini-PCIe sockets, an M.2 Key E Type socket for Intel CNVi modules, and a SIM socket. Additionally, it offers two 2.5″ SATA HDD/SSD bays with RAID support for reliable and scalable storage solutions.

For connectivity, the DX-1200 features two 1GbE LAN ports with Wake on LAN and PXE support, four RS-232/422/485 ports with auto flow control, and a variety of USB ports.


DX-1200 front
(click image to enlarge)

Cincoze indicates that this device was built to withstand harsh environments since it  boasts an extruded aluminum chassis with heavy-duty metal construction. The system’s integrated Supercap also ensures CMOS battery maintenance-free operation, reducing maintenance efforts.


DX-1200 rear
(click image to enlarge)

The company also recently mentioned that the DX-1200 has successfully met the EU EN 50121-3-2 (railway EMC) and EN 45545-2 fire protection standards required  in rail transportation. Moreover, the PC features a robust design with wide temperature (-40°C to 70°C) and wide voltage (9V to 48VDC) support, along with overvoltage, overcurrent, and ESD protection.

Specifications listed for the DX-1200 include: 

  • Chipset:
    • Intel R680E chipset
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR5 4800 MHz SO-DIMM (supports Un-buffered & ECC Type, up to 64GB)
    • 2x 2.5″ SATA HDD/SSD Bay (SATA 3.0)
    • 2x mSATA Socket ( SATA 3.0, shared w/ Mini-PCIe socket )
    • Support RAID 0/1/5/10
  • Expansion:
    • 2x Full-size Mini-PCIe Socket
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit LAN, RJ45
    • 1x SIM Socket
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC888 audio codec
    • 3.5mm Line-out
    • 3.5mm Mic-in
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x DVI-I Connector
      • VGA (1920 x 1080 @60Hz)
      • DVI-D (1920 x 1200 @60Hz)
    • 1x DP Connector: 4096 x 2304 @60Hz
    • 1 x HDMI Connector (3840×[email protected])
  • USB:
    • 4x 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2, Type A
    • 4x 5Gbps USB 3.2 Gen1, Type A
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 4x RS-232/422/485 w/ auto flow control (Supports 5V/12V)
    • 2x High Speed CMI Interface for optional CMI module expansion
    • 1x Low Speed CMI Interface for optional CMI module expansion
    • 1x CFM IGN Interface for optional CFM-IGN module expansion
  • Other Features:
    • 1x External fan connector
    • 1x Remote Power On/Off
    • WDT
  • OS:
    • Windows, Linux
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 70°C (35W TDP cpu)
    • -40°C to 50°C w/ external fan kit (65W TDP cpu)
  • Power:
    • 9V-48VDC (via 3-pin terminal block)
  • Mechanical:
    • 242 x 173 x 75 mm
    • 3.05 kg
    • Wall, DIN-RAIL,VESA, side mount

 Further information

Cincoze didn’t provide details related to pricing. For more information refer to the product page and the product announcement

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...