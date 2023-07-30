Cincoze DX-1200 Industrial PC for Railway Applications

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The DX-1200 is a high-performance industrial embedded system designed to meet demanding computing tasks in various applications. The device is built around the 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake-S Series CPUs which supports up to 64GB of DDR5 4800MHz memory, with ECC error correction technology that identifies errors in real time, ensuring stability and reliability.

The DX-1200 is available with a range of Intel Core and Intel Pentium/Celeron processors. See the list below for more information:

i9-12900E – 16 cores, Up to 5 GHz, TDP 65W

i7-12700E – 12 cores, Up to 4.8 GHz, TDP 65W

i5-12500E – 6 cores, Up to 4.5 GHz, TDP 65W

i3-12100E – 4 cores Up to 4.2 GHz, TDP 60W

i9-12900TE – 16 cores, Up to 4.8 GHz, TDP 35W

i7-12700TE – 12 cores, Up to 4.7 GHz, TDP 35W

i5-12500TE – 6 cores, Up to 4.3 GHz, TDP 35W

i3-12100TE – 4 cores, Up to 4.0 GHz, TDP 35W

Pentium G7400E – 2 cores, Up to 3.6 GHz, TDP 46W

Pentium G7400TE – 2 cores, Up to 3.0 GHz, TDP 35W

Celeron G6900E – 2 cores, Up to 3.0 GHz, TDP 46W

Celeron G6900TE – 2 cores, Up to 2.4 GHz, TDP 35W

The DX-1200 supports up to quad independent displays with versatile output options like DVI, DP, and HDMI.