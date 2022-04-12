ASRock Industrial release new range of industrial motherboards w/ 12th Gen Intel® Core Processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Taiwanese ASRock released a new line of industrial-grade motherboards equipped with Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core Processors (Alder-Lake-S) that feature 16-cores and 24 threads. ASRock expects their high-performance motherboards to be adopted in diverse applications i.e. smart cities, medical, Edge Artificial IoT, factory automation, kiosks, etc.



ASRock motherboards rely on Intel’s Alder-Lake-S hybrid architecture which features Performance-cores and Efficient-cores with Intel® Thread Director. Compared to the previous 10th Gen Intel Core processors, the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core processors perform up to 1.36x, 1.35x , 1.94x times faster in single thread and multi thread mode (According to Intel). Intel’s UHD Graphics 770 optimized by their Xe architecture with up to 32x execution units, 4x DDR4 (3200MHz) up to 128GB to execute artificial intelligence applications seamlessly.

IMB-X1233-WV front and back

(click images to enlarge)

The new series of motherboards come in multiple form-factors. The Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX and ATX form-factors integrate the new Intel® 600 Series chipsets. The Mini-ITX w/ high-rise I/Os support W680/ Q670/ H610 chipsets, while the Micro–ATX and ATX motherboards include the W680/ Q670 chipsets. For more details refer to the table below.





The 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Motherboards Lineup

(click image to enlarge)

Other leading features for the 12th Gen Intel® Core motherboard are the quad displays ([email protected]) and the triple Intel® 2.5 GbE LANs with Time-Sensitive-Networking computing to accelerate data transmission and lower latency (IMB-X1314/ IMB-X1712). In addition, there is support for USB3.2 type-C for rapid data processing and high power delivery (up to 20Gbit/s and up to 100W respectively). Storage capacity can be expanded with dual M.2 Key M with 4x PCIe and PCIe Gen4 support in upgraded expansions.

Other miscellaneous features include TPM 2.0 onboard applications that require hardware-based data protection, the CMOS autoclear and control for fan speed and the MCU NUC121ZC2AE as current monitor in the platform.





Intel W680 Chipset Block Diagram

(click image to enlarge)

Some of the most relevant features of the IMB-X1233-WV include:

Processor System ‧Intel® 12th Gen (Alder Lake-S) Core™ Processors w/ W680 chipset LGA1700 socket AMI SPI 256 Mbit BIOS

Memory/storage: ‧2x 260-pin SO-DIMM ECC/non-ECC DDR4 3200 MHz , up to 64GB (32GB per DIMM) 1x M.2 Key B 1x M.2 Key E 2x M.2 Key M 2x SATA3 (6Gb/s) Intel® SATA RAID 0/1

Networking 2 x 2.5 Gigabit LAN LAN1: Intel® I225LM with 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps, support AMT/vPro LAN2: Intel® I225LM with 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps

Media I/O: 1 x HDMI 2.0b (up to 4096×2160 @60Hz) 2 x DP 1.4a++ (up to 4096×2160 @60Hz) 1x LVDS Dual channel 24 bit (1920×1200 @60Hz) 1x eDP1.4b Max resolution (1920 x 1200 @60Hz) Quad Display support Mic-in, Line-out Realtek ALC897 HD Audio

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.2 (Gen2) 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 (1 x USB 3.2 header) 4x USB 2.0 (2 x 2.54 pitch header 4x COM

Expansion: 4x GPI 4x GPO

Other features – TPM 2.0 onboard IC and Watchdog timer (256 segments)

Power – 12-28V DC-In with 4-pin wafer PWR cable or DC Jack

Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C

Dimensions –Mini-ITX (6.7-in x 6.7-in x 1.0-in)

Further information

There is no info available on pricing for these motherboards as of this date. ASRock provided a list of vendors that will carry their newest boards in the near future.