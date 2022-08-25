All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Networking embedded board taps Qualcomm processor, 4x 1GbE ports and 1x 10GbE port

Aug 25, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 224 views

The DR8072 V01 is a networking board based on the Qualcomm Atheros IPQ8072A System on Chip (SoC) which also supports Wi-Fi 6. According to the developer company Wallystech, this board was optimized to provide users with high-bandwidth data transmission and robust performance in challenging RF environments.

According to the IPQ8072A datasheet, the SoC offers four ARM Cortex A53 with a max frequency of 2GHz. The IPQ8072A is compatible with the 2.4GHz and the 5GHz Wi-Fi spectral band. The DR8072 V01 product page specifies that the 2.4GHz radio provides speeds up to 1147Mbps while the 5GHz radio offers speeds up to 2475Mbps. 

DR8072 V01 front 
(click image to enlarge)

For storage, the SoC provides up to 8MB of NOR flash and 256MB of NAND flash. Additionally, the DR8072 V01 board also offers a MiniPCIe slot with PCIe 3.0 support. The base model comes with 512MB of DDR4 2400MHz although it can be upgraded to 2GB. 


DR8072 V01 back
(click image to enlarge)

The networking interface includes four 1GbE ports, one 10GbE ethernet port and one 10GbE SFP (small form-factor pluggable) port. The company suggests that the DR8072 V01 can be used for dual band MU-MIMO 802.11g/n/ac/ax applications, wireless access points or 4×4 MU-MIMO 802.11ac access points. 

 

A representative from Wallystech mentioned that the DR8072 V01 board includes firmware, but if needed customers can contact them to develop additional features based on their requirements. 

Relevant features for DR8072 V01 board include:

  • Processor System:
    • Qualcomm Atheros Quad-core ARM Cortex 64-bit processor (up to 2.2GHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 512MB, DDR4 2400MHz (optional 2GB)
    • 8MB NOR flash
    • 256MB NAND flash
  • Connectivity:
    • 4x 1GbE LAN RJ45 ports 
    • 1x 10GbE LAN RJ45 ports 
    • 1x 10GbE SFP
    • On-board 4×4 2.4GHz MU-MIMO OFDMA 802.11b/g/n/ax (max 17dBm per chain)
    • On-board 4×4 5GHz MU-MIMO OFDMA 802.1.1a/n/ac/ax (max 17dBm per chain)
    • 8x U.FL Connectors
  • Modulation:
    • OFDMA – BPSK, QPSK, 16-QAM, 64-QAM, 256-QAM, 1024-QAM
  • Expansion:
    • 1x MiniPCIe Slot with PCIe 3.0
  • USB:
    • 2x USB3.0 ports
  • Other Features:
    • 2x RGB LED indicators
    • 1x JTAG 20 pin connector
    • 1x Serial port 4-pin connector
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20°C to 70°C
  • Power:
    • 12V (via DC jack connector)

 Further information

The company didn’t provide info regarding pricing. Refer to the DR8072 V01 product page for more information.

2 responses to “Networking embedded board taps Qualcomm processor, 4x 1GbE ports and 1x 10GbE port”

  1. CNXSoft says:
    Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:23 am

    Wallys was not totally honest here, as they pitched the board last year. I think it’s exactly the same as covered @ https://linuxgizmos.com/10gbe-shows-up-on-linux-router-board-and-m-2-module/

    Reply
  2. Giorgio Mendoza says:
    Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:19 am

    True, I just wrote to Wallytech. Maybe they messed up the link they shared with me.

    Reply

Please comment here...