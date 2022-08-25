Networking embedded board taps Qualcomm processor, 4x 1GbE ports and 1x 10GbE port

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The DR8072 V01 is a networking board based on the Qualcomm Atheros IPQ8072A System on Chip (SoC) which also supports Wi-Fi 6. According to the developer company Wallystech, this board was optimized to provide users with high-bandwidth data transmission and robust performance in challenging RF environments.



According to the IPQ8072A datasheet, the SoC offers four ARM Cortex A53 with a max frequency of 2GHz. The IPQ8072A is compatible with the 2.4GHz and the 5GHz Wi-Fi spectral band. The DR8072 V01 product page specifies that the 2.4GHz radio provides speeds up to 1147Mbps while the 5GHz radio offers speeds up to 2475Mbps.