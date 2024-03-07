Pineberry Pi Unveils New Expansion Boards for Raspberry Pi 5

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Pineberry Pi introduces a new lineup for the Raspberry Pi 5: HatDrive! AI, HatDrive! NET 1G, HatDrive! NET 2.5G HatDrive! Dual, and HatBRICK! Commander. These boards enhance AI capabilities, NVMe storage, and networking, with key features like the ASMedia PCIe Switch (Gen2) for efficient data transfer.

HatDrive! AI for Raspberry Pi 5

The HatDrive AI board, specifically developed for the Raspberry Pi 5, stands out as a unique integration of NVMe drive support and a Google Coral Edge TPU M.2 E-Key slot, making it an useful tool for AI and high-speed storage applications.

It supports NVMe drives in 2230 and 2242 sizes and includes an ASMedia PCIe Switch (Gen2) for efficient data transfer. The inclusion of a dedicated slot for the Google Coral Edge TPU enhances the board’s capabilities in AI computing applications.