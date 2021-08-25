Compact router board serves up Wave 2 WiFi

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Wallys’ 65 x 35mm “DR4019S” router board runs Linux on a quad -A7, Wave 2 WiFi equipped IPQ4019 SoC via a compute module. The carrier adds 2x GbE and USB 3.0.



Wallys’ Communications has launched a DR4019S router board with an 802.11ac Wave 2 radio that offers a more affordable and compact alternative to its more feature rich and similarly Qualcomm IPQ4019 equipped DR4019. The DR4019S name appears to apply both to the compute module and the full $80 development board.







DR4019S module and router board

Like the 115 x 105 x 16mm DR4019, which is no longer listed on Wallys’ site but is sold by Maxon as the Dakota (or DacoTa) DR4019, the 65 x 35 x 16mm DR4019S runs Linux on Qualcomm’s quad-core, Cortex-A7 based IPQ4019. Clocked here to 716.8MHz, the IPQ4019 offers networking and security features but is known primarily for its built-in support for Wave 2. This revised version of 802.11ac (WiFi 5) provides dual-band MU-MIMO technology for simultaneous WiFi connections to multiple devices.

The headless IPQ4019 is found on 8devices’ Habanero module and dev kit. The SoC also powers MikroTik’s RB450Gx4 router board and the Kefu DB11 dev kit, which are both covered in the DR4019 report linked to above.

The DR4019S module combines the IPQ4019 SoC with 256MB DDR RAM and 32MB NOR flash. The Wave 2 radio supports 5.180GHz to 5.825GHz frequencies on the high end and 2.412GHz to 2.482GHz on the low end.

The carrier board adds 2x GbE ports, a USB 3.0 port, and a serial debug console header. The Wave 2 radio is extended with 2x 5GHz MMCX and 2x 2.4GHz MMCX antenna connectors. There is a 12VDC jack and 9.6W maximum power consumption plus a -20 to 70ºC operating range.

Recent Wallys router boards include the DR5018, which is equipped with a Qualcomm IPQ5018 with dual Cortex-A53 cores. The DR5018 offers 5x GbE (or 1x GbE and 1x 2.5GbE) plus 802.11ax, BT 5.1, USB 3.0, and 2x M.2 E-key slots.



Further information

The DR4019S router board is sampling at $80. More information may be found on Wallys’ product page.

