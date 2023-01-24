Low Power ESP32 board in Feather form-factor available for preorder at $12.50

Low Power ESP32 board in Feather form-factor available for preorder at $12.50Jan 23, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 250 views
ThingPulse launched today the ePulse Feather which implements the ESP32-WROVER-E-N8R8 module enabled with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The compact board includes 8MB Flash, 8MB PSRAM, up to 20x GPIOs, 1x LiPo charger and it consumes about 12-27uA in deep sleep mode.
The technical specifications indicates that the ePulse Feather integrates the ESP32-WROVER-E-N8R8 which has the following features:
- ESP32-WROVER-E-N8R8 — Dual-core Xtensa 32-bit LX6 (up to 240MHz), 8MB Flash (Quad SPI), 8MB PSRAM (Quad SPI)