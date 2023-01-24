All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Low Power ESP32 board in Feather form-factor available for preorder at $12.50

Jan 23, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 250 views

ThingPulse launched today the ePulse Feather which implements the ESP32-WROVER-E-N8R8 module enabled with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The compact board includes 8MB Flash, 8MB PSRAM, up to 20x GPIOs, 1x LiPo charger and it consumes about 12-27uA in deep sleep mode.

The technical specifications indicates that the ePulse Feather integrates the ESP32-WROVER-E-N8R8 which has the following features:

  • ESP32-WROVER-E-N8R8 — Dual-core Xtensa 32-bit LX6 (up to 240MHz), 8MB Flash (Quad SPI), 8MB PSRAM (Quad SPI)


Pulse Feather top (left) and bottom (right)
(click images to enlarge)

ThingPulse highlights that their new ESP32 dev board has been optimized for low-powered portable applications since the ePulse Feather includes a LiPo charging circuit. The VIN pin supports voltages ranging 3.3V to 6V. See the chart below for more information about its deep sleep performance.


Deep Sleep current vs Battery voltage chart
(click image to enlarge)

The device also features an onboard UART CH9102F (up to 921600 bauds) by WCH to facilitate programming using Windows, Mac or Linux operating systems. 

Some of the protocols supported by the ePulse Feather include 2x SPI, 1x UART, 1x I2C, 2x DAC, etc. Refer to the pinout image below additional details.

   
Pulse Feather pinout
(click images to enlarge)

The product page specifies that this product only includes one LED indicating the charging status. Furthermore, the integrated serial-2-usb IC only consumes power if the device is powered via the USB port.

Specifications listed for the ePulse Feather include: 

  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (802.11n up to 150 Mbps)
    • Bluetooth v4.2 BR/EDR & Bluetooth LE
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 20x GPIOs
    • 1x LED
  • Other Features:
    • Onboard UART (CH9102F)
    • TP4056 LiPo Charger IC
    • 1x LiPo connector
  • Power:
    • LDO (XC6220B33) 
    • 3.3V – 6V 
    • ~12uA (at 3.3V)
    • ~27uA (at 4.2V)
  • Certification:
    • FCC, CE
  • Mechanical:
    • 50.8 x 24.4mm (PCB)
    • 58.3 x 24.4mm (ESP32 + USB-C)
    • 0.012 kg

Further information

The ePulse Feather can be preordered for $12.50 (pre-order discount) from ThingPulse.com. Shipping is expected to start by the end of February 2023.

