All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

ESP32 module comes with Fisheye camera

Jun 16, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 92 views

The ESP32CAM-PSRAM is a portable development board featuring an ESP32 microcontroller and a 2 Megapixel camera. The new embedded device from M5Stack is capable of supporting image transmission via Wi-Fi and it can be debugged using a USB Type-C port.

The product images show that this development board integrates an ESP32-WROVER microcontroller with a PCB antenna.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • ESP32-WROVER Xtensa 32-bit LX6 MCU (up to 240MHz); 4MB Flash + 520KB RAM + 4MB PSRAM


ESP32CAM-PSRAM
(click image to enlarge)

The product page mentions that the ESP32CAM-PSRAM comes preloaded with ESP-IDF-based sample application to run the Wi-Fi camera at about 5-6 frames per second. For additional documentation refer to the M5Stack wiki pages located here.

 
ESP32CAM-PSRAM top view
(click image to enlarge)

The grove connector shown above provides access to 1x I2C interface (SCL, SDA, 5V, GND).

Specifications listed for the M5Stack ESP32CAM-PSRAM include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4MB/500K
    • 4M PSRAM
  • Sensor:
  • Output format:
    • YUV(422/420)/YCbCr422
    • RGB565/555
    • 8-bit compressed data
    • 8/10-bit Raw RGB data
  • FoV:
    • 150°
  • CCD Size:
    • 1/4″
  • USB:
    • 1× USB Type-C port
  • Other Features:
    • CP2104 USB-to-TTL converter
  • Power:
    •  3.3V/5V
  • Mechanical:
    • 47 x 20 x 10mm
    • 9.4g

The ESP32 Fisheye camera module costs $9.95 (not including casing) on the M5Stack online store.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...