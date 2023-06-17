ESP32 module comes with Fisheye camera

ESP32 module comes with Fisheye cameraJun 16, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 92 views
The ESP32CAM-PSRAM is a portable development board featuring an ESP32 microcontroller and a 2 Megapixel camera. The new embedded device from M5Stack is capable of supporting image transmission via Wi-Fi and it can be debugged using a USB Type-C port.
The product images show that this development board integrates an ESP32-WROVER microcontroller with a PCB antenna.
- ESP32-WROVER – Xtensa 32-bit LX6 MCU (up to 240MHz); 4MB Flash + 520KB RAM + 4MB PSRAM