ESP32 module comes with Fisheye camera

The ESP32CAM-PSRAM is a portable development board featuring an ESP32 microcontroller and a 2 Megapixel camera. The new embedded device from M5Stack is capable of supporting image transmission via Wi-Fi and it can be debugged using a USB Type-C port.

The product images show that this development board integrates an ESP32-WROVER microcontroller with a PCB antenna.

