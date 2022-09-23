All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Banana Pi BPI-PicoW-S3 launched for $5.50

Sep 23, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 269 views

SinoVoip Co. launched today a new IoT board based on the ESP-S3 SoC. The BPI-Pico W-S3 is enabled with a 240MHz processor, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 5.0, ultra low-power mode and up to 27 GPIOs. 

As in the recently released BPI-Leaf-S3, the BPI-PicoW-S3 features the Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual-core processor with clock frequency up to 240MHz. The board also  includes 2MB of onboard Flash ROM besides the on-chip memory in addition to 5 DMA channels. 

BPI-Pico W-S3 front (left) and (back)
(click images to enlarge)

The BPI-PicoW-S3 offers up to 27 GPIOs compared to the BPI-Leaf-S3 which offers up to 36 GPIOs. Some of the protocol interfaces supported by this device include up to 4x SPI, 2x I2C, 2x I2S, 4x RMT and 3x UART. 


BPI-Pico W-S3 pinout 
(click image to enlarge)

This new Banana Pi board also provides up to 27x PWM pins, 2x MCPWM, 14x capacitive touch sensor pins and 2x 2-bit SAR ADC supporting 18 analog inputs. 

The table below compares the new BPI-Pico W-S3 with other similar boards including the Raspberry Pi Pico W.


Comparison Table (left) and BPI-Pico W-S3 board (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Banana Pi BPI-Pico W-S3 include:

  • Processor System:
    • ESP32-S3, Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 384KB ROM (on-chip)
    • 320KB RAM (on-chip)
    • 2MB flash ROM (onboard)
    • 8MB PSRAM (onboard)
  • Camera/Display:
    • supports 8-bit to 16-bit DVP image sensor interface
    • supports 8-bit to 16-bit parallel RGB
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (40MHz bandwidth)
    • BLE 5.0, Bluetooth mesh
  • USB:
    • 1x Micro USB
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 27x GPIOs (3.3V)
      • 8x 14-bit PWM, 18x Analog inputs, 
      • 14x Touch, 2x MCPWM  
      • 3x UART, 4x SPI, 2x I2C
      • 2x I2S
      • 1x SDIO host interface
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Neopixel LED
    • 1x Temperature sensor (–20°C to 110°C)
    • 40 MHz external crystal 
    • Secure boot, Flash encryption
    • Cryptographic hardware acceleration supporting AES, Hash, RSA, etc.
  • Software:
    • ESP-IDF, Arduino, MicroPython
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40℃ to 85℃
  • Power:
    • 3.3V to 5.5V
    • 10uA (Low power consumption)
  • Dimensions:
    • 21 × 51.88mm

 Further information

The Banana Pi BPI-PicoW-S3 is available for $5.50 on AliExpress.com. See the product page for more information. The wiki for this device doesn’t seem to be available yet. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

One response to “Banana Pi BPI-PicoW-S3 launched for $5.50”

  1. Chip says:
    Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:35 pm

    Price already bumped to $6.71, that’s over 20%.
    Will NOT buy until it gets back to $5.50, and would advice everyone to do the same; this practice must die.

    Reply

Please comment here...