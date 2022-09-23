Banana Pi BPI-PicoW-S3 launched for $5.50

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SinoVoip Co. launched today a new IoT board based on the ESP-S3 SoC. The BPI-Pico W-S3 is enabled with a 240MHz processor, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 5.0, ultra low-power mode and up to 27 GPIOs.

As in the recently released BPI-Leaf-S3, the BPI-PicoW-S3 features the Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual-core processor with clock frequency up to 240MHz. The board also includes 2MB of onboard Flash ROM besides the on-chip memory in addition to 5 DMA channels.