M5Stack SmartWatch Kit Built Around ESP32-Pico-V2 MCU

M5Stack released today a smartwatch kit based on a ESP32 microcontroller with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. The portable M5StickC Plus2 includes a tiny LCD screen, 6-axis IMU, support for a LiPo battery and other I/Os for further expansion.

The product page indicates that the new M5StickC Plus2 incorporates the ESP32-PICO-V3-02 microcontroller compared to the ESP32-PICO-D4 from its predecessor.

