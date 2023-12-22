All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
M5Stack SmartWatch Kit Built Around ESP32-Pico-V2 MCU

Dec 22, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 36 views

M5Stack released today a smartwatch kit based on a ESP32 microcontroller with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. The portable M5StickC Plus2 includes a tiny LCD screen, 6-axis IMU, support for a LiPo battery and other I/Os for further expansion.

 

The product page indicates that the new M5StickC Plus2 incorporates the ESP32-PICO-V3-02 microcontroller compared to the ESP32-PICO-D4 from its predecessor.

  • ESP32-PICO-V3-02 Xtensa 32-bit LX6 dual core (up to 240MHz); 2MB PSRAM, 8MB Flash


M5StickC PLUS2 features
M5Stack states that the M5StickC Plus2 is the second generation of the M5StickC Plus series. It features a 1.14” color LCD screen for visuals, an MPU6886 6-axis IMU (gyroscope + accelerometer)for motion sensing, an SPM1423 digital microphone for audio input, a BM8563 RTC chip for precise timekeeping, and an IR emitter for remote control.

One of the key features of the M5StickC Plus2 is its expandability, featuring a HY2.0-4P interface at the bottom that allows you to connect it to M5Stack’s sensor series products, and an additional [email protected] expansion interface on the top, enabling direct connections with M5Stack HAT series products.


M5StickC PLUS2 + Watch Kit features
The M5StickC Plus2 kit is a comprehensive package that includes the M5StickC Plus2 itself, a wristband, a LEGO-compatible adapter, and a wall-mounting accessory.

The company has also upgraded the LiPo battery capacity support to 200mAh. The documentation page has more resources available such as an Arduino Library, drivers, etc.

Specifications listed for the M5StickC PLUS2 include:

  • Display/Audio:
    • 1.14”, 135 x 240 colorful TFT LCD
    • 1x SPM1423 Mic
  • Connectivity:
    • 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth 4.2
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • MPU6886 16-bit IMU
    • IR Transmitter
    • 1x 4-pin Grove connector
    • 3x User buttons
    • 1x Built-in Buzzer
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • BM8563 RTC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Power:
    • 5V @ 500mA (via USB Type-C)
    • 200mAh @ 3.7V LiPo Battery
  • Mechanical:
    • 48 x 25 x 13mm
    • 17g
    • Plastic case

Further information

The kit is priced at $22.90, whereas the standalone M5StickC PLUS2 can be purchased for $19.95 on the M5Stack online store.

