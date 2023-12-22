M5Stack SmartWatch Kit Built Around ESP32-Pico-V2 MCU

M5Stack SmartWatch Kit Built Around ESP32-Pico-V2 MCUDec 22, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 36 views
M5Stack released today a smartwatch kit based on a ESP32 microcontroller with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. The portable M5StickC Plus2 includes a tiny LCD screen, 6-axis IMU, support for a LiPo battery and other I/Os for further expansion.
The product page indicates that the new M5StickC Plus2 incorporates the ESP32-PICO-V3-02 microcontroller compared to the ESP32-PICO-D4 from its predecessor.
- ESP32-PICO-V3-02 – Xtensa 32-bit LX6 dual core (up to 240MHz); 2MB PSRAM, 8MB Flash